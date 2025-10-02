FBI Cuts All Ties With ADL, Calling It 'Political Front' Disguised As A Watchdog

In a striking move for an administration that caters to the State of Israel and its American supporters, the FBI has severed its ties with the staunchly pro-Israel Anti-Defamation League (ADL), with Director Kash Patel saying the bureau refuses to team up with "political fronts masquerading as watchdogs."

The move comes after the ADL found itself facing a conservative uproar over including the recently-assassinated Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA in its "Glossary of Extremism and Hate." On Tuesday, the ADL announced it was retiring the glossary, a measure that failed to spare the 102-year-old group from an extraordinarily rare rebuke from a senior US official.

"James Comey wrote 'love letters' to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them - a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans," wrote Patel on X. "That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs."

Patel's jab at Comey referred to a speech the then-FBI director gave at the ADL's National Leadership Summit in 2017, where he declared his "love" for the ADL. He called his previous 2014 speech a "love letter to the ADL," adding, "from the perspective of the FBI, we’re still in love with you."

FBI Director James Comey gushing about the ADL in 2014: “If this sounds like a love letter to the ADL, it is, because I intend it so.”



As it announced the termination of its controversial 1,000-entry glossary, the ADL didn't acknowledge any regrets about the content. Instead, the group said it "saw a number of entries intentionally misrepresented and misused," casting itself as a victim and ignoring those whom the group has vilified as bigots for criticizing the Israeli government.

Categorized under "Extremism, Hate or Terrorism," the ADL's now-deleted entry on Turning Point USA claimed the group had a history of "bigoted statements," "attract[s] racists" and offers a "vast platform for extremists and far-right conspiracy theorists." In July, pro-Israel groups and individual were outraged when the Turning Point USA 2025 Student Action Summit gave a platform to the likes of Dave Smith and Tucker Carlson, who condemned Israel's conduct in Gaza and American interventions in the Middle East on Israel's behalf, and said Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli intelligence asset. The Grayzone reported that, after the event, "Kirk was bombarded with infuriated text messages and phone calls from Netanyahu’s wealthy allies in the US, including many who had funded TPUSA."

The ADL has long delivered workshops on hate crimes, extremism and antisemitism to not only the FBI but many other law enforcement agencies and police departments across the country. In the past, the ADL has also facilitated programs where American police officers receive training from Israeli officers. That program was paused following significant backlash springing from concerns about the often-heavy-handed tactics employed in Israel, particularly against Palestinians.

The ADL has also furnished the FBI with data on hate crimes since the 1940s. The group has faced significant criticism for using an expansive definition of an "antisemitic incident" that includes vocal opposition to the political philosophy of Zionism or comparing the actions of the Israeli government to those of Nazi Germany. For example, by counting the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" as inherently antisemitic, every rally in support of Palestinians has presented an opportunity to pad the numbers and cast antisemitism as a far larger problem than it actually is.

Where the FBI is concerned, all the data sharing, workshops and alleged embedding of FBI employees at the ADL are a thing of the pst. As Patel told Fox News with a heavy sense of finality, "The FBI formally rejects any partnership with the ADL."

