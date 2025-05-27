FBI Deputy Director Bongino Says Bureau Looking At Several Cases Involving 'Potential Public Corruption'

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on May 26 that the bureau is looking at launching investigations into cases of potential public corruption.

“Shortly after swearing in, [FBI Director Kash Patel] and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest,” Dan Bongino wrote in a post on social media platform X on the morning of May 26.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and radio host, noted that they “made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases.”

One case that they are looking to target is the FBI investigation into the alleged pipe bombs left near the Democratic and Republican national committee buildings in Washington a day before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, he said.

The FBI said in 2024 that a $500,000 reward is still in effect for information leading to the arrest of the pipe bomb suspect. Earlier in 2025, David Sundberg, former assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, told CNN that officials are seeking new leads.

“Maybe allegiances have changed or relationships have changed, and it’s time to report [on the suspect],” Sundberg told the outlet. “Tips from the public really have been very helpful but, as I mentioned, we’re still trying to identify the suspect. So we’re trying to release a little more information such that maybe it will jog somebody’s memory.”

Other cases that warrant more resources include one involving the discovery of cocaine in the White House in July 2023 and the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Bongino said.

“I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress,” he said in his post. “If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI.”

Also in his X post, Bongino said he and Patel have conducted one media interview together, which was with Fox News in May.

“We decided early on to limit our media footprint overall in order to keep the attention on the work being done,” he said. “We have chosen to communicate, in writing, on this platform to fill some of the inevitable information vacuums. “I try to read as much of your feedback as possible but the workday is busy, and my office is a [sensitive compartmented information facility] with limited phone access. In response to feedback, both positive and negative, from our interview last week we will be releasing more information which will further clarify answers to some of the questions asked in the interview.”

In the Fox News interview, Patel and Bongino were asked about the death of convicted sex trafficker and financier Jeffrey Epstein in August 2019. They said his cause of death was suicide, which medical examiners determined after his body was found hanged in a New York City jail.

“They have their right to their opinion but as someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was,” Patel told Fox News.

Bongino said he agreed with Patel’s assessment that Epstein’s death was by suicide.

“He killed himself. ... I have seen the whole file,” Bongino said during the interview.

Since Epstein’s body was found, there has been widespread speculation that he did not kill himself. His brother, Mark Epstein, told news outlets in 2019 that he believes that his brother did not die by suicide, and he reiterated those claims during an interview with Megyn Kelly in 2024.

Meanwhile, Patel confirmed on May 18 that the FBI is investigating New York Attorney General Letitia James over her real estate transactions.