FBI Director Kash Patel Files $250 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against The Atlantic, Reporter

FBI Director Kash Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit Monday against The Atlantic magazine and its national-security reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick, escalating a high-profile clash over a Friday article that alleged Patel's "erratic behavior,” excessive drinking, and unexplained absences have alarmed colleagues and raised national-security concerns.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice on Dec. 4, 2025. Daniel Heuer/AFP

In the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Patel accuses the publication and Fitzpatrick of publishing the story "with actual malice” despite being "expressly warned, hours before publication, that the central allegations were categorically false,” having access to "abundant publicly available information contradicting those allegations,” and ignoring "obvious and fatal defects in their own sourcing," CNN reports.

The Atlantic article, titled "The FBI Director Is MIA,” relied on more than two dozen anonymous sources - including current and former FBI officials, members of Congress, and hospitality-industry workers - to portray Patel's leadership as a "management failure” and his personal conduct as a potential vulnerability. It detailed claims of "bouts of excessive drinking” at venues such as the private club Ned's in Washington, D.C., and the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, rescheduled meetings due to late-night drinking, and incidents in which Patel's security detail allegedly struggled to wake him and once requested breaching equipment to access a locked room. The piece also suggested Patel is deeply paranoid about being fired and that President Trump has privately expressed displeasure over his behavior, including a viral video of him chugging beer with the U.S. men's hockey team.⁠

Patel's attorney, Jesse R. Binnall, sent a detailed pre-publication letter to The Atlantic and Fitzpatrick on April 17, disputing the claims point-by-point and demanding the outlet refrain from publishing. Binnall later posted the letter publicly on X, writing: "They were on notice that the claims were categorically false and defamatory. They published anyway. See you in court.”

This is the letter we sent to The Atlantic and Sarah Fitzpatrick BEFORE they published their hit piece on FBI Director @FBIDirectorKash. They were on notice that the claims were categorically false and defamatory. They published anyway.



See you in court. pic.twitter.com/Ke8cqNh8hY — Jesse R. Binnall (@jbinnall) April 17, 2026

Patel himself responded defiantly on Fox News Sunday, calling the story "fake news” and promising legal action the next day. "We HAVE to fight back against the fake news,” he said. "If the fake news mafia isn't hitting you with baseless info, you're not doing your job!”⁠

🚨 WOW! FBI Director Kash Patel is SUING The Atlantic after they reported he gets drunk all the time and constantly has "unexplained absences"



"You want to attack my character? Come at me. I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!"



"Absolutely. [The lawsuit] is coming TOMORROW. FOR DEFAMATION."… pic.twitter.com/7X5PqQlP3p — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2026

The suit seeks $250 million in damages, a figure Patel's team described as necessary to hold the outlet accountable for what they call a "sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece.”