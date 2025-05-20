FBI Doubles Reward For Each Escaped New Orleans Inmate

The FBI on Sunday upped the reward for information leading to the arrests of seven at-large inmates who escaped a New Orleans jail.

Photos provided by Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office show from top left: Dkenan Dennis (captured), Gary C Price, Robert Moody (captured), Kendell Myles (captured), Corey E Boyd. Bottom from left: Lenton Vanburen Jr, Jermaine Donald, Antonine T Massey, Derrick D. Groves, and Leo Tate Sr. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP

Ten inmates escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16 - breaching a wall behind a toilet and fleeing across an interstate highway at 1 a.m. Three of them, Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis, were captured, while the remaining seven are still at large.

According to FBI special agent Jonathan Trapp, the FBI has doubled the award from $5,000 per inmate to $10,000 for their whereabouts - noting that the escaped inmates are likely to be receiving assistance from members of the public in order to evade arrest.

The FBI's award stacks with a $5,000 reward per inmate offered by the ATF, and $2,000 per inmate offered by Crimestoppers.

As the Epoch Times notes further, during the press conference, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said that he had directed the Department of Corrections (DOC) to audit the Orleans Correctional Facility for compliance with “basic jail guidelines” and to remove all DOC inmates currently held in that facility.

Landry also said that he would issue an executive order directing the state inspector general to obtain an inventory from the sheriff on all pretrial detainees and those awaiting sentences.

The governor specifically cited the case of Derrick Groves, one of the escaped inmates, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in October 2024 and was awaiting sentencing.

Landry said that Groves wouldn’t have been able to escape from the New Orleans jail had he already been sentenced by the court system.

“This massive jailbreak, which my statistics tell me could be the largest jailbreak in the history of the state, should never have happened. The public deserves to know who, what, and how this happened,” he said.

Landry added that Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office will lead the investigation into the incident.

Murrill stated on social media platform X that her office will focus on recovering the escapees, maintaining public safety, and ensuring security and stability at the facility.

Louisiana State Police said in a May 17 update that Myles, who had been charged with attempted second-degree murder, was caught shortly after the breakout on May 16, and two more were captured later that day with the help of tips from the public.

All three have been moved to a secure facility, with one requiring a spit hood during transport after exhibiting hostile behavior, according to Louisiana State Police.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.