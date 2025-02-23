print-icon
print-icon

FBI Freak Out As Dan Bongino Named Deputy Director

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

On Sunday evening, President Donald Trump announced that former Secret Service agent and conservative talk show host Dan Bongino will become the new deputy director of the FBI - the agency that helped Obama and Hillary Clinton set Donald Trump us with the Russia Collusion hoax - which included leaks to the press, fabricating evidence, and die-hard deep state servants who vowed to destroy our president.

And now - Bongino and newly minted FBI Director Kash Patel are in charge...

...which is not sitting well with current and former agency officials - or deep state journalists like NBC's Ken Dilanian, who reports that the FBI Agents Association struck out against Bongino's selection. 

Without naming Bongino directly, the Association lashed out over the fact that the Deputy Director has typically been an active Special Agent.

"The FBI Deputy Director should continue to be an on-board, active Special Agent—as has been the case for 117 years for many compelling reasons, including operational expertise and experience, as well as the trust of our Special Agent population," reads a memo obtained by WNBC's Jonathan Dienst.

As the WSJ notes,

The announcement sent shock waves through the FBI, whose new director Kash Patel had offered Republican senators private assurances that he would name a special agent with bureau experience to be his deputy, rather than a political outsider. Patel was sworn in at the White House on Friday.

Leaders of the FBI Agents Association, who met with Patel in January, said the new director had agreed that the deputy should be a current special agent...

Ken Dilanian echoed this sentiment, complaining on X that Bongino "has never spent a day working at the FBI, but he has spent many hours spouting baseless falsehoods about the bureau."

In other words, the right people are freaking out right now.

*  *  *

You can support ZeroHedge and longtime reader and patriot John O. by purchasing one of these amazing wooden flags that look great on any wall. Shipping included in the price to the lower 48.

 

0
Loading...