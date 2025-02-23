FBI Freak Out As Dan Bongino Named Deputy Director

On Sunday evening, President Donald Trump announced that former Secret Service agent and conservative talk show host Dan Bongino will become the new deputy director of the FBI - the agency that helped Obama and Hillary Clinton set Donald Trump us with the Russia Collusion hoax - which included leaks to the press, fabricating evidence, and die-hard deep state servants who vowed to destroy our president.

And now - Bongino and newly minted FBI Director Kash Patel are in charge...

Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel. pic.twitter.com/bJqIDbWLEE — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 24, 2025

...which is not sitting well with current and former agency officials - or deep state journalists like NBC's Ken Dilanian, who reports that the FBI Agents Association struck out against Bongino's selection.

Without naming Bongino directly, the Association lashed out over the fact that the Deputy Director has typically been an active Special Agent.

"The FBI Deputy Director should continue to be an on-board, active Special Agent—as has been the case for 117 years for many compelling reasons, including operational expertise and experience, as well as the trust of our Special Agent population," reads a memo obtained by WNBC's Jonathan Dienst.

As the WSJ notes,

The announcement sent shock waves through the FBI , whose new director Kash Patel had offered Republican senators private assurances that he would name a special agent with bureau experience to be his deputy, rather than a political outsider. Patel was sworn in at the White House on Friday. Leaders of the FBI Agents Association, who met with Patel in January, said the new director had agreed that the deputy should be a current special agent...

Ken Dilanian echoed this sentiment, complaining on X that Bongino "has never spent a day working at the FBI, but he has spent many hours spouting baseless falsehoods about the bureau."

A few minutes before Trump made his announcement, my colleague @jonathan4ny obtained a memo from the FBI agents association which said in part:



“The FBI Deputy Director should continue to be an on-board, active Special Agent—as has been the case for 117 years for many compelling… https://t.co/vnc80obNYs — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) February 24, 2025

In other words, the right people are freaking out right now.

Ken is still furious that Kash looks different than every other FBI Director.



The “traditionally” argument is a call for the elites to stay in charge. https://t.co/f7QlLDHyHq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 24, 2025

Bongino is part of the Russiagate corner—he knows this stuff from our side of the fence. No classified briefings, no peeking under redactions—just the hard grind of piecing it all together. Now he’s a co-keeper of the holy grail and we’re about to see it all. It’s all coming out. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 24, 2025

