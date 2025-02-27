The FBI Hides Evidence Of Being The FBI

Authored by Mike McDaniel via American Thinker,

Imagine you’re an operative for a government law enforcement agency gone Stasi. Your power over the lives of others is near-absolute. You can destroy anyone who even thinks of opposing you or your political masters. You no longer expose yourself to the dangers of pursuing real criminals, spies and terrorists. Soccer moms and Catholics are easy targets. You’re covered. You can violate the law and Constitution at will and violating the rights of Americans is your daily stock in trade.

So pervasive is the corruption in your agency, it is daily routine to document it. You feel no need to hide evidence of lawlessness, even the commission of crimes, because that’s the status quo. Any vestiges of conscience, decency, accountability have long been wiped from your mind and your agency’s collective conscience and data banks. You’re invincible, and every additional violation of the Constitution, every violation of your oath, ensures there is no way to undo “our democracy” to which you’ve sold your soul.

And then, the unthinkable happens. Joe Biden exposes his dementia, and his handler’s lies and manipulations, on national TV. Even the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) media can’t cover for him anymore. It is suddenly possible free speech might be restored. Still, you’re sure the dam will hold. The mighty walls of deceit and intimidation you’ve built can’t fall.

And then, Kamala Harris, who has never won a primary, is anointed and God help you, she’s allowed to speak in public. Donald Trump is elected, Elon Musk and Big Balls are appointed and allowed to run rampant in previously untouchable files, and the walls come a tumblin’ down.

There’s only one thing left to do before you’re fired, your security clearance is revoked and you’re locked out of all access to your previous tools of blackmail, extortion and power: destroy the evidence!

Elon Musk was surely already aware of this, and with Kash Patel, is dealing with it. His one word comment speaks volumes:

I don’t presume to know computers on the level of Musk’s whiz kids, but I suspect this is right:

I share Shellenberger’s sentiment:

Generally speaking, anyone who destroys evidence of a crime becomes, at the least, an accessory after the fact to that crime even if they didn’t actively participate in it. With such people, there is always the possibility of conspiracy charges, and depending on the nature of the crimes, treason. The FBI is a primary agency charged with defending national security, and our enemies offer many temptations for those willing to betray America beyond the perks and power of being an American Stasi.

Cutting the infection out of the federal government was always going to be a herculean task. We’re discovering, day by day, just how daunting it is and only massive arrests and prosecutions of every one of those who have betrayed America can have any hope of deterring future offenses.

If people like O’Boyle, all the other whistleblowers and Shellenberger aren’t eventually lauded as genuine heroes, we’ll know the Swamp has not really been reformed. God help us if it isn’t.

Crushing “our democracy” and restoring our representative, constitutional republic depend upon it.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.