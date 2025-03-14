FBI Investigating "Alarming Rise In 'Swatting' Incidents" Targeting Conservative Influencers

FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday responded to a string of 'swatting' incidents targeting conservative media figures in recent days, which came on the heels of the Monday morning murder of InfoWars reporter Jamie White.

Multiple conservative content creators, including InfoWars host Chase Geiser, Nick Sotor, Gunther Eagleman, 'Catturd,' and Trump impersonator Shawn Farash, have been targeted in swatting incidents, which typically entail fake or prank phone calls to emergency services that trigger an armed response from police officers to a particular address.

"I want to address the alarming rise in ‘swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable," Patel wrote on X Friday morning.

I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.



This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 14, 2025

On Wednesday, Geiser posted on X that he was "was just swatted again moments ago, just before 2AM," and that police officers "used a PA system to call me by name and order me to walk out of my house."

Geiser was swatted twice within a twelve hour period, the first time Tuesday afternoon and again early Wednesday morning just before 2AM. He described the first incident on the Alex Jones Show, noting that he and his family weren’t at home when the police showed up at his house. Geiser said when he met the police in his driveway, they were still receiving 311 messages about his property. “So there was a campaign of swatting my property,” he told Jones. After the second incident, the Info Wars reporter posted on X that “6 to 8 police officers used a PA system to call me by name and order me to walk out of my house.” I was handcuffed in the middle of the street, presumably at gunpoint though I couldn’t tell because of the light being shined on my face. I was then led into the house where my wife was woken up and we were informed that they received a call from someone pretending to be me and threatening to kill my family. -American Greatness

"I was handcuffed in the middle of the street, presumably at gunpoint though I couldn’t tell because of the light being shined on my face. I was then led into the house where my wife was woken up and we were informed that they received a call from someone pretending to be me and threatening to kill my family."

Swatted for a second time in 12 hours. Here’s the video.



Long live InfoWars. pic.twitter.com/H0nIt8NjcC — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) March 12, 2025

Nick Sortor, another conservative influencer with over 900,000 followers on X, wrote on Thursday that his family members were swatted.

"A dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoint,” he said Thursday, adding that “This is literal ... terrorism. And the FBI should treat it as such."

"In my dad’s case, the caller told police my dad was killing my entire family, requiring them to intervene with deadly force. This is nothing short of attempted murder. They wanted the police to kill my father."

Both my dad and my sister were swatted tonight.



A dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoint.



This is literal fucking terrorism. And the FBI should treat it as such.



Before calling in the swat, this dumbshit sent my sister an email calling me a Nazi, of course.… pic.twitter.com/LVNgXZ16Im — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025

Also Thursday, conservative influencer Gunther Eagleman wrote on X that "my house was just swatted," and that someone had "called in a fake hostage situation."

"Fortunately, I have good relations with law enforcement, and extra patrols will be added. I don’t tolerate threats and will find the culprit."

The gloves are off. First off, my family is safe.



My house was just swatted. Some ignorant fuck called in a fake hostage situation.



Fortunately, I have good relations with law enforcement, and extra patrols will be added. I don’t tolerate threats and will find the culprit.… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 13, 2025

On Thursday night, Elon Musk favorite "Catturd" was swatted at his Texas residence, according to journalist Breanna Morello.

🚨BREAKING🚨@catturd2 was swatted for a fourth time last night.



Many conservatives aren’t willing to go on the record when they’re swatted.



I can confirm about 6 incidents in the last 48 hours.



What’s the FBI doing about this?



Well I asked, but the FBI has not issued a… — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 14, 2025

Conservative radio host Joe Pags was also swatted.

Yes -- my family and I were swatted. This is how it went down. Including the video I saw on my front door camera at 2:35am. How would you have reacted? This has to stop pic.twitter.com/uP5DeF6hSc — Joe Pagliarulo Pag (@Joeshowtalk) March 14, 2025

Farash thanked Patel, offering to provide any information that "can be helpful."

Thank you! We were swatted yesterday and are very happy to hear that this is a priority at the FBI. If there is anything that we can do or any info we can provide that can be helpful we'd be more than happy to share it — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 14, 2025

My wife and I were swatted tonight.



We are totally safe.



Thank you to everyone who checked in.



We are going to do whatever is necessary to find out who is behind these coordinated attacks and hold them accountable to the fullest extent.



Thank you all for the support! pic.twitter.com/TRYsx0PF1d — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 14, 2025

In response to the swattings, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called it "pure domestic terrorism."

Swatting = pure domestic terrorism https://t.co/S8p9B23oHy — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 14, 2025

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin released a statement Thursday night following the swattings.

"Swatting is a violent criminal act," he posted on X, adding "If any perpetrators are discovered in the District of Columbia or originate from here, you will be arrested, we will put you in jail and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."