FBI Raids Maryland Home Of John Bolton As Patel Says "NO ONE Is Above The Law"

In a bombshell of a development, federal agents conducted a raid on the Maryland residence of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, according to various breaking sources.

One source connected to the investigation has described that the search was aimed at locating potentially classified documents that authorities suspect Bolton may still have in his possession. There are reports that his D.C. office was also raided and searched.

Via Fox News

There are no indicators as of yet that Bolton, who was Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, has been arrested or taken into custody.

"NO ONE is above the law," FBI Director Kash Patel posted to X Friday morning, but without giving direct reference to the Bolton house raid. "FBI agents on mission."

According to NY Post, which first revealed the raid:

Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., at 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post. ...The probe — which is said to involve classified documents — was first launched years ago, but the Biden administration shut it down “for political reasons,” according to a senior US official.

The FBI are reportedly sorting through papers and boxes:

🚨 BREAKING: Federal agents are RIGHT NOW in John Bolton's home "going through things" following an early morning FBI RAID in the DC area over national security concerns.



Yes. We did, indeed, vote for this.



This is Bolton's primary residence.



"This deals with classified… pic.twitter.com/PmIOAxTgtA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

Trump has been a longtime fierce critic of Bolton, after Bolton had long ago started going after Trump. Just this week, Bolton was on CNN and prime news shows blasting Trump's dealings with Putin and the Ukraine negotiations.

"I don’t think there’s a peace deal anywhere in the near future," he said while criticizing the commander-in-chief's tactics while recently speaking to CNN.

Via Google Maps/NY Post

Back in January Bolton had been among former top officials, and Trump adversaries, to get their costly security protections stripped.

Axios also recalls that Bolton wrote in a foreword to his memoir that was published last year the words: "a mountain of facts demonstrates that Trump is unfit to be President."

Publication of the book had been delayed so that the White House could review its content for any potential security breaches or disclosure of sensitive information.

Bolton's DC office also raided, he was spotted at the office pic.twitter.com/mbigemyz8q — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 22, 2025

Mainstream media is being quick to suggest the house raid is an act of retribution. "Bolton was vocal in his criticism of the president after working in the first Trump administration. Trump has aggressively used the power of the presidency to punish political foes," Axios observes.