Rifle Ammo In Kirk Assassination Engraved With 'Transtifa' Ideology: Law Enforcement Memo

Utah Department of Public Safety official Beau Mason and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls briefed reporters with new details on the political assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk and the ongoing manhunt for the suspect who remains at large. Separate from the press conference, the Wall Street Journal confirmed (following an initial report by Steven Crowder) that the "older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle" used in the assassination contained "ammunition engraved with expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology inside the rifle." Additional details about the weapon will be provided at the end of this note.

The FBI also has "good video footage of this individual," and the bureau has "tracked his movements," FBI agent Bohls told reporters.

Bohls said agents on the ground recovered "a high-powered action rifle," noting that it was found in a wooded area where the shooter had fled.

BREAKING: The FBI says they have recovered what they believe is the weapon that was used in yesterday's shooting



"It is a high-powered bolt action rifle. That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled."

"Investigators have collected footwear impression, a palmprint and forearm imprints for analysis," the special agent in charge said. He did not provide any color about the assassin's motive.

Answering a question from a reporter, Mason said the suspect "appears to be of college age".

Highlights of the press conference:

FBI has "good" surveillance images of the assassin but is not releasing them yet

The suspect was tracked jumping from a building and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood

A bolt-action rifle was recovered in a wooded area

Assassin is believed to be of college age

Assassin remains at large

Let's take a step back. Yesterday, an alleged eyewitness said Kirk was shot around the same time that someone in the crowd "was asked about trans violence."

An eyewitness says the shot that took the life of Charlie Kirk was fired right after he was asked about trans violence, as if it were coordinated.



He believes it wasn’t just one person acting alone, but several people working together.



He also claims that someone in the crowd… pic.twitter.com/DX37dLjFFG — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 11, 2025

Which brings us to Steven Crowder, who was the first to report on the political messaging found on the assassin's weapon.

Here's what Crowder wrote:

EXCLUSIVE: This morning my team received an e-mail from officer at ATF.

The email included a screen shot from what appears to be an internal message describing a weapon and cartridges located by an ATF and other law enforcement near the scene of the Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah Valley State University. "On September 10, 2025, at approximately 12:24PM, Conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at the Utah Valley University in Orem, UT. Mr. Kirk was speaking at the University as part of the American Comeback Tour. Multiple SLC I and III agents responded immediately. The suspect fired one shot from an elevated position on a rooftop in an adjacent building on the campus and surveillance video shows the suspect, jumping off and fleeing the area on foot. ATF and other law-enforcement located an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspects route of travel. The spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top fed magazine. All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology. An emergency trace has been submitted an ATF SLC is working leads generated by the trace. The firearm and ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions. Upon completion of forensics, the firearm will be disassembled for additional importer information. Multiple people of interest having contacted or detained because of eyewitness testimony and review of video footage. The primary suspect is yet to be identified. ATF is assisting the investigation with multiple other federal, state, and local partners and the case is co-led by the FBI and Utah SBI.""

EXCLUSIVE: This morning my team received an e-mail from officer at ATF.



The email included a screen shot from what appears to be an internal message describing a weapon and cartridges located by an ATF and other law enforcement near the scene of the Charlie Kirk shooting at…

This was followed by WSJ's report, confirming Crowder's X post:

Investigators found ammunition engraved with expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology inside the rifle that authorities believe was used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, according to an internal law enforcement bulletin and a person familiar with the investigation. The older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle was discovered in the woods near the scene of Wednesday’s shooting at Utah Valley University, wrapped in a towel with a spent cartridge still in the chamber, the sources said. There were also three unspent rounds in the magazine, all with wording on them. Kirk, 31, was onstage going back and forth with a student about mass shootings involving transgender people when he was targeted, according to videos of the attack. The student has not been publicly identified.

Less than two weeks ago, we warned:

America Has A "Transtifa" Problem

And this.

The Transgender Shooter, The Socialist Rifle Association, And The Alarming Rise Of Far-Left Militancy

