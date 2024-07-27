print-icon
FBI Says Unequivocally That Trump Was Hit By A Bullet

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024 - 03:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

The FBI has released a statement declaring that without doubt President Trump was hit by a bullet two weeks ago at his rally in Pennsylvania.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the FBI statement asserts.

“The FBI’s Shooting Reconstruction Team continues to examine evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, and the investigation remains ongoing,” the statement adds.

The statement comes following comments made by FBI director Christopher Wray earlier in the week during testimony in Congress that spurred leftist conspiracy theories that Trump was hit by glass or shrapnel.

“There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel,” Wray said to Rep. Jim Jordan on Thursday.

Responding to the statement in a Truth Social post, Trump wrote 

“I assume that’s the best apology that we’ll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted!”

Trump’s doctor, Ronny Jackson, also blasted Wray.

Now Trump supporters are calling for Wray to resign.

Even if you entertain the patently crazy leftist theories that it wasn’t a bullet that hit Trump, what difference does it make? 

Meanwhile, Trump has announced that he will be holding a second rally in Butler, to honor those who were injured and killed during the assassination attempt.

