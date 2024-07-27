FBI Says Unequivocally That Trump Was Hit By A Bullet

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

The FBI has released a statement declaring that without doubt President Trump was hit by a bullet two weeks ago at his rally in Pennsylvania.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the FBI statement asserts.

“The FBI’s Shooting Reconstruction Team continues to examine evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, and the investigation remains ongoing,” the statement adds.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.” — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 26, 2024

The statement comes following comments made by FBI director Christopher Wray earlier in the week during testimony in Congress that spurred leftist conspiracy theories that Trump was hit by glass or shrapnel.

“There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel,” Wray said to Rep. Jim Jordan on Thursday.

Responding to the statement in a Truth Social post, Trump wrote

“I assume that’s the best apology that we’ll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted!”

Trump’s doctor, Ronny Jackson, also blasted Wray.

Update on President Trump’s recovery from the bullet wound to his ear. pic.twitter.com/NWxWARznWQ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 26, 2024

Now Trump supporters are calling for Wray to resign.

FBI corrects the baseless speculation of its own Director, who has done little to nothing to restore confidence in the troubled agency. https://t.co/bBSEE5HzWs — David Larkin (@DavidLarkinEsq) July 26, 2024

If Director Wray knew this, he committed perjury and if he didn't, he isn't doing his job at all but either way he should resign. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 26, 2024

FBI Director Chris Wray got called out. The only reason this statement is now being released. https://t.co/E7pyAYncX9 — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) July 26, 2024

After hitting Trump, the bullet continued on and injured someone else. Bullets don't break into fragments before they hit something. The bullet didn't hit anything before it hit Trump.

They are still trying to downplay this, because USSS failed.

So disgusted in FBI. https://t.co/acsMOMHxNw — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) July 26, 2024

Even if you entertain the patently crazy leftist theories that it wasn’t a bullet that hit Trump, what difference does it make?

I can't believe this is still an issue. Even if Trump was hit by shrapnel, there is no question there was a shooter aiming for him.



Stop jumping on the dumbest theories just because they confirm your biases. Treat them as you would if they went against something you cared about. https://t.co/HHAGQk6qqV — The Darkest Timeline Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) July 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump has announced that he will be holding a second rally in Butler, to honor those who were injured and killed during the assassination attempt.

That is what a fearless leader does!! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 26, 2024

