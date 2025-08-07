FBI To Search For Texas Dems: Cornyn Thanks Trump, Patel For Backing Manhunt Of Runaway Lawmakers

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said Thursday that FBI Director Kash Patel has agreed to assist state and local law enforcement in locating Democratic members of the Texas House who left the state in protest of a Republican-led redistricting effort.

In a statement, Cornyn said Patel had approved his formal request for the FBI to help find the lawmakers, who fled Texas to break quorum and stall a vote on the redistricting proposal.

“I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats,” Cornyn said. “I thank President Trump and Director Patel for supporting and swiftly acting on my call for the federal government to hold these supposed lawmakers accountable.”

Cornyn had posted on X earlier that Patel had "responded to my request to assist..."

@FBIDirectorKash has responded to my request to assist state & local law enforcement locate the runaway Texas House Democrats and investigate potential offenses.



Thank you Director Patel for your swift response & action!

Cornyn had sent a letter to Mr. Patel on Aug. 5 urging the bureau to “take any appropriate steps to aid in Texas state law enforcement efforts to locate or arrest potential lawbreakers who have fled the state.”

The Democratic lawmakers left the state to deny the Texas House the quorum needed to pass the redistricting bill, part of a broader political strategy to delay or prevent passage of a congressional map that critics say could entrench Republican control for the next decade.

In his letter, Cornyn also raised concerns about possible misuse of funds by the legislators.

“Specifically, I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses,” he wrote.

Cornyn emphasized that the matter is time-sensitive, noting that the legislature is in a special session with only two weeks remaining to finalize the map.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered the arrest of the Democratic lawmakers.

“Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans,” Abbott said in a statement Monday. “I ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the Republican nomination for US Senate, said he supported the speedy arrest of “jet-setting runaways” who left the state during the legislative session.

“This is cowardice and dereliction of duty, and they should face the full force of the law without apology,” Paxton said in a tweet.

The FBI has not issued a public statement confirming its involvement. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to comment.

The federal role in such a dispute could raise legal questions, as breaking quorum is a tactic that, while controversial, has been used by both parties in recent decades and is typically addressed through state legislative procedures.