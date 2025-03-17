FBI Secretly Obtained Trump's Cellphone In 'Sweeping' Plot

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

New whistleblower disclosures revealed this week that the Justice Department and FBI pulled out all stops to throw President Donald Trump in jail after the 2020 election. The FBI made the Trump case its top priority starting in April 2022, searching Trump’s government-issued cellphone and spending $16,000 to conduct a blitz of witness interviews days later as part of a sweeping probe.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., affirmed on Friday that the federal investigation into Trump—dubbed Operation Arctic Frost—intensified after Biden officials handed Trump’s cellphone, along with former Vice President Mike Pence’s, in 2022.

The FBI used these cellphones to launch a probe of “alarming scope” and speed that ultimately led to what a federal judge condemned as an unconstitutional appointment of Jack Smith as special prosecutor.

Within weeks of opening the probe, FBI agents “began taking aggressive action to build out their case,” including scheduling over a dozen interviews with 13 FBI field offices, analyzing communications between Trump officials and Republican electors and discussing search warrants for the cellphones.

The new revelations directly point to former FBI agent Timothy Thibault, a controversial figure in the bureau who was accused of sharing a nude photo of his girlfriend on a taxpayer-funded device, and shielding Hunter Biden until he quit in 2022.

Grassley and Johnson shared these revelations in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, urging them to investigate the origins of Biden-tied lawfare against Trump.

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” they wrote in the letter.

“The American people deserve to know the complete extent of the corruption within the DOJ and FBI that led to the investigation into President Trump.”

The GOP senators added, “We are making this information public for purposes of public accountability and to provide specific examples of past behavior at your institutions that must not be repeated.”

The efforts to prosecute Trump stem from Biden’s long-held wishes to jail him before the 2024 presidential election. However, these efforts unraveled in November 2024 when most Americans voted to return Trump to the White House. The Republican leader took office on Jan. 10, 2025.

