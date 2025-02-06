FBI Turned Blind Eye While Its Informant Stole $190K From Jan. 6 Protestor: Court Filing

Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA,

A bombshell court filing alleges that an FBI informant stole some $190,000 from a Jan. 6 protestor, and that the bureau turned a blind eye to the crime to protect its source.

Former FBI agent Jared Wise was arrested for illegally entering the Capitol on J6. Photo: DOJ

The court filing comes from former FBI agent and Project Veritas contractor Jared Wise, who was arrested in 2023 for his own involvement with Jan. 6. Wise had his charges dropped last month, and provided an exclusive interview to Headline USA to respond to accusations from Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe that he tried to “ensnare” O’Keefe in a plot to secretly record FBI agents.

During his interview with this publication, Wise declined to go into detail about what he did and saw on Jan. 6—saying that he intends to reveal that information soon to reporter Julie Kelly.

However, Wise publicized the information about the thieving FBI informant this week on this Twitter/X account, and he referred this reporter to a motion for vindictive prosecution, which he filed in December. That motion contains stunning details about how the FBI informant allegedly stole from him with impunity.

The person ("G.E.D." in court documents) who reported me to the @FBI for #J6 did so only after I began to realize he had stolen a large portion of my life savings via a complex fraud scheme and I started to confront him. He correctly hoped that reporting me would protect him from… https://t.co/l2xfjm8GRG — Jared Wise (@TheWiseJared) February 5, 2025

According to Wise’s motion, in 2020 he invested in a French real estate property with a U.S. citizen residing in France. Wise identified the man only as “GED,” but Headline USA was able to track down his identity as Gregory Edmont de la Doucette by looking up a separate civil lawsuit filed in December.

The two men closed their real estate deal in September 2021. But soon thereafter, Wise began to have serious concerns about the status of his investment.

Over the next few months, Wise questioned Doucette about his investment, and accused him of running a scam.

That was when Doucette reported Wise to the FBI, he said.

“In January 2022, GED provided information to the FBI that Wise was present in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. GED provided information about Wise to the FBI to protect himself from consequences of his own crime against Wise, as he began to realize that Wise was uncovering GED’s fraud,” Wise said in his December motion.

“GED correctly believed that providing information to the FBI about Wise (GED’s own victim) and J6 would help inoculate himself from any liability related to his own scheme to defraud Wise.”

Wise was arrested in May 2023, but that didn’t dissuade him from trying to report Doucette’s alleged real estate scam to the FBI. However, the FBI refused to investigate Doucette, he said.

The FBI even went as far as investigate Wise for trying to contact Doucette, he said.

“In August 2024, the government sought new charges against Wise related to him contacting GED about GED’s fraud, but those efforts were not successful. In response to failing to secure a new indictment, the government then obtained revised release conditions which prevented Wise from having any direct or indirect contact with GED,” his motion said.

Woah I looked up Jared's case and he details this stunning scandal in a motion he filed last December.



In a nutshell: An FBI informant allegedly stole some $190,000 from a Jan. 6 protestor, and the bureau turned a blind eye to the crime in order to protect its source. https://t.co/MOQehGEquy pic.twitter.com/KLRPOU6q9G — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 6, 2025

Wise’s motion said he believes the FBI protected Doucette specifically because he was informing for the bureau.

“If the FBI were to meet with Wise and accept the information implicating GED in a complex international fraud scheme of at least $190,000 (and possibly up to $700,000 with an additional victim as alleged by a third party with direct knowledge), it would create a complicated situation in which it would need to account for criminal activity by one of its sources, and the information might also impact the prosecution of Wise,” he said.

“Hence, the easiest strategy to prevent the dilemma is to simply refuse to meet with Wise and never learn of the claims,” he said. “Wise avers that the FBI is knowingly protecting one of its sources who has conducted criminal activity, which is reminiscent of the FBI protecting mob boss Whitey Bulger for many years.”

Wise’s December motion was unsuccessful, but that became a moot point when the DOJ dropped all charges against him last month.

Wise continues to seek accountability for Doucette, who could not be reached for comment.

Wise’s December motion said he won a civil judgment against Doucette in France last September. Headline USA was unable to find that judgment, but did find a separate civil lawsuit Wise filed in federal court, also in December.

No attorney was listed for Doucette, and he does not seem to have been served with the U.S. lawsuit yet.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.