FBI's Wray Drops 'Chinese Infiltration' Bomb On Way Out, Warns Of Threat To Critical Infrastructure

While the FBI - the same FBI that participated in the Russiagage hoax, polarizing half of America into focusing on the Kremlin for a decade, the Chinese government - the same one that enriched the Biden family to the tune of millions, has apparently been 'lying in wait' all over America and is ready to attach critical infrastructure at a moment's notice.

According to outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray in a Sunday appearance on "60 Minutes," - "The Chinese government is prepositioning on American civilian critical infrastructure to lie in wait on those networks to be in a position to wreak havoc & inflict real world harm at a time & place of their choosing."

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 12, 2025

Wray described the CCP as "the greatest long-term threat" and the "defining threat of our generation" due in part to its state-funded cyber program that's poised to "wreak havoc" on a whim - targeting water treatment plants, the electrical grid, natural gas infrastructure and other systems.

According to Wray, China has pre-positioned malware throughout American infrastructure.

He also says that Beijing has been listening to communications by high-level US officials.

Of course, while the media took the Russiagate ball and went full retard - Wray has been fairly consistent about China. In July of 2000, he warned that nearly half of the FBI's 5,000 or so counterintelligence investigations are related to Chinese espionage.

"We’ve now reached the point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case approximately every ten hours," said the FBI chief, speaking at an event hosted by the Hudson Institute.

"The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information, intelligence property and to our economic vitality is the counterintelligence and economic espionage threat from China," he added.

A cyber strike of that scale would aim to impede the deployment of U.S. troops, induce societal panic and otherwise interfere with U.S. military actions, according to the report. China over the past decade has been accused of multiple state-sponsored hacking campaigns aimed at the U.S. — as well as European and Asian countries — but it routinely denies involvement. The U.S. Treasury on Jan. 3 sanctioned Integrity Technology Group Inc., a Beijing-based cybersecurity company, for its alleged involvement in multiple hacking attempts against the U.S. The hacks were connected to Flax Typhoon, which the Treasury described as “a Chinese malicious state-sponsored cyber group that has been active since at least 2021, often targeting organizations within U.S. critical infrastructure sectors,” according to the Treasury news release announcing the sanctions. -stripes.com

According to a Feb. 5 assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, China is the "most active and persistent cyber threat to U.S. Government, private-sector, and critical infrastructure networks."

"If Beijing believed that a major conflict with the United States were imminent, it would consider aggressive cyber operations against U.S. critical infrastructure and military assets," the report said.

In a Jan. 6 press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Jiakun Guo denied Beijing's hacking program.

"We urge the U.S. to stop using the issue of cybersecurity to vilify and smear China. For quite some time, the US has been trumpeting so-called ‘Chinese hacking’ and even using it to impose illegal and unilateral sanctions on China," he said.