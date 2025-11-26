FDA Chief: Fauci '100% Involved" In "Massive" COVID-19 Origins Cover-Up

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary accused former top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci of orchestrating a "massive cover-up" of the origins of Covid-19. In an interview with "Pod Force One” podcast, Makary said that Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease during the pandemic, worked to suppress the Wuhan lab-leak theory.





"One thing that's extremely obvious that very few people realize, and certainly hardly anyone in the medical establishment where I come from realized, is that [Fauci] was involved in a massive cover-up of the origins of COVID, a massive cover-up,” Makary, who previously served as a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told host Miranda Devine.



"Whether or not he was involved in the experiments or funding the experiments that led to the origins of COVID, he was clearly 100% involved in the cover-up,” the FDA head added.

🚨 NEW: FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary says Anthony Fauci “was involved in a massive coverup of the origins of COVID”



“Whether or not he was involved in the experiments or funding the experiments that led to the origins of COVID, he was clearly 100% involved in the coverup.” pic.twitter.com/KaOWZT5sIi — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 26, 2025

In 2023, the House Oversight Committee released evidence showing Fauci commissioned and approved a February 2020 scientific paper, "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” which appeared aimed at refuting the lab-leak hypothesis.



Shortly after, Fauci highlighted the paper’s findings during a White House briefing alongside President Donald Trump as evidence against the lab-leak theory.



"If you think back to the end of January, just before COVID became a thing in the news in the United States, January, February, what was Dr. Fauci doing? He was frantically engaging in a massive cover-up with 3 a.m. emails and phone calls," Makary said.



"He was convening people. And the notes from those meetings reveal that all these virologists he convened had told him, 'We think it came from the Wuhan lab,' and the output was days later, those same scientists wrote a letter in the medical journal saying it definitely did not come from the lab,” the FDA head added. "This is not rocket science. It's a no-brainer where it came from."



Makary also alleged Fauci and Collins "meticulously worked in their bureaucratic ways to water down" Obama-era restrictions on gain-of-function research, which involves genetically modifying viruses, enabling federal grants for such work.



"They did everything you could do bureaucratically,” the FDA head added.



In the final days of then-President Joe Biden’s administration, Fauci infamously received a presidential pardon covering potential offenses committed between Jan. 1, 2014, and the pardon date. Makary told Devine that he believes the pardon was related to Fauci's alleged involvement in suppressing information about the pandemic's origins.



"[O]nly recently did Anthony Fauci take it to the next level of using science as political propaganda," Makary said. "He commissioned the pieces that lied about the COVID origins. The author who submitted the article said this was commissioned by Dr. Fauci and [Dr. Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health] in that cover letter.”



Fauci’s schemes to control the narrative around the lab-leak theory was part of a larger effort to censor debate surrounding the lockdowns and virus itself.



Our readers will remember that ZeroHedge was deplatformed for reporting inconvenient facts on the origins of COVID, something Director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya strongly criticized during our one-one-one interview with the top Trump health official.



“It wasn't just ZeroHedge that got subject to this censorship. I did too. I was on the Twitter blacklist," Bhattacharya said. "It was all true information that was just found inconvenient. That's what you guys were sharing. That's what I was sharing. And it was a gross violation of the American First Amendment.”



The Stanford professor—blacklisted for co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration—was among those exposed in the Twitter Files as a target of covert suppression.

Bhattacharya told us that the NIH under his leadership will chart a different course: “We're no longer in the misinformation detection business. We're no longer in the censorship business,” he assured.