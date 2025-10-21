FDA Confirms Highest-Risk Level For Recall Of 6.7 Million Eggs

Are egg prices about to soar again?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of more than 6 million eggs across at least six states due to Salmonella contamination, according to a recently issued recall notice.

The FDA labeled the recall as Class I, the most severe under the agency’s rules, meaning it is a dangerous or defective product that could cause serious injury or death.

The recall was announced by Arkansas-based Black Sheep Egg Company earlier this month, the FDA said in a news release updated on Oct. 20

The impacted products include Black Sheep Egg Company-branded Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs with best by dates of Aug. 22, 2025, to Oct. 31, 2025, on the side of the carton, the FDA said.

“Products may have been further distributed to other states, and additional products will be added to this advisory as information becomes available,” the FDA said.

The Epoch Times' Jack Phillips reports that the FDA recall notice said that the eggs were sent to retail and wholesale locations in Arkansas and Missouri, and the products were also sent to broker locations in Mississippi, Texas, California, and Indiana.

An Epoch Times review of the notice shows that 522,915 dozen eggs were recalled in all, meaning that more than 6.27 million eggs are under recall.

“FDA is aware that recalled product could still be in people’s homes. More information about the distribution of this product will be provided as it becomes available,” the news release stated.

One of the companies that received the eggs, Texas-based Kenz Henz, on Oct. 16 recalled 12-count packages of Kenz Henz brand of Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs that were received from Black Sheep. The eggs were sold at stores in Houston, Texas, the FDA said.

For the Black Sheep recall, the products include Free Range Grade A Large Brown Eggs, Free Range Grade AA Large Brown Eggs, Free Range Grade AA Medium Brown Eggs, Free Range Grade AA Large White Eggs, and Free Range Grade AA Medium White Eggs.

The recalled products have UPC codes of either 860010568507 or 860010568538, the FDA said.

In a separate announcement from the FDA on Oct. 17, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with that specific recall. However, it’s not clear if any illnesses were reported to the agency in connection with the broader Black Sheep Egg Company recall.

The recalled Kenz Henz eggs are packaged in a 12-count carton that has a UPC code of 86949400030, with a best by date of Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, and Oct. 16 to Oct. 17 stamped on the side of the carton, according to the agency.

The FDA has warned consumers, retailers, and distributors not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled Black Sheep Egg Company eggs.

The health agency added that people should check their refrigerator for the recalled eggs and should throw them out or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers are also advised to clean and sanitize any areas or containers that the eggs may have touched.

People who may have been exposed to the eggs should look out for Salmonella symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, vomiting, dehydration, and abdominal cramps, among others. If symptoms develop, the FDA recommends that the person contact a health care provider.

Symptoms generally begin between six hours and six days after exposure and last up to a week, health officials say.

Although most people recover without medical treatment, the illness can be severe, especially for young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems.

