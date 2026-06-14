Fear Of The Signal: Why The State Urgently Wants To Bind Prediction Markets

Authored by Angelo Monaco via The Mises Institute,

A predictive market like Polymarket or Kalshi is a financial exchange where people buy and sell contracts based on the outcome of real-world events. The price of a contract fluctuates between one cent and 99 cents based on supply and demand, directly reflecting the crowd’s collective probability estimate that the event will happen. If the event occurs, the contract settles at one dollar, allowing accurate forecasters to profit while aggregating decentralized information into a real-time predictive tool.

Predictive markets are experiencing a massive paradigm shift. They are rapidly transitioning from a niche internet subculture into a powerhouse financial category. Based on current trading data and institutional trends, predictive markets are not just likely to continue growing; they are scaling at a pace that few financial sectors ever achieve. Monthly trading volumes topped $24 billion, and analysts project total market volume will surpass $240 billion, putting the industry on a realistic path to hit $1 trillion in annual trading volume by 2030.

To a central planner, nothing is more dangerous than an accurate, uncontrolled price signal. This fear is what is precipitating government attempts to either control or outright ban prediction markets. The public-safety explanations offered by regulators are largely a convenient smoke screen for a deeper, self-serving anxiety. When you look at prediction markets through the lens of public choice theory and recognize that government actors operate out of their own self-interest, the real concern isn’t that these markets might fail. The real concern is that they might succeed. Whether it’s an economic forecast or the likelihood of a military intervention the state wants to be the ultimate authority.

Prediction markets succeed because they bypass the echo chambers of institutional punditry and replace them with a brutal, real-time mechanism for truth. Unlike traditional polling or bureaucratic committees, where experts face zero financial consequence for being wrong, prediction markets force participants to back their assertions with capital. The result is a highly efficient forecasting tool that consistently outperforms the rigid, top-down projections of the state.

Consequently, the escalating regulatory crackdowns on these decentralized platforms are not born out of a genuine desire to protect consumers, but out of institutional panic. When a decentralized crowd can forecast economic shifts, policy outcomes, or political realignments with greater precision than a federal agency, the illusion of bureaucratic expertise shatters. Centralized regulators see these platforms as a threat to their existence because a functional market cannot be bullied into compliance. By restricting access or tying these platforms up in endless litigation, regulators are attempting to blindfold the public to preserve their own monopoly on foresight.

Even if you never risk a single dollar on an event contract, prediction markets provide immense, passive value to you as a consumer of information. For the non-bettor, prediction markets function as a highly sophisticated, open-source intelligence utility. They cut through the noise of modern life in a multiple of ways.

We live in an era of hyper-partisan media and corporate punditry designed to manufacture outrage rather than convey facts. By checking a prediction market, you bypass the emotional spin. Because the people moving those numbers face immediate financial penalties for being blinded by bias, the market price acts as a sobriety check. If a cable news host is screaming that a piece of legislation is a “certainty to pass,” but the market contract is stuck at 12 cents, you instantly know the reality doesn’t match the rhetoric.

Prediction markets also work as a more efficient aggregator of information. No single expert, federal bureau, or algorithm can possess all the fragmented pieces of information scattered across the globe. As Friedrich Hayek famously noted, a decentralized price mechanism is the only tool capable of coordinating this “local knowledge.” Prediction markets essentially crowd-source global intelligence.

Polls and bureaucratic reports are static snapshots—by the time they are published, they are often obsolete. Prediction markets are dynamic and continuous. By watching the rate of change in market prices during a major event, you are watching the world process information in real time. If a geopolitical event occurs or an economic indicator is leaked, the sudden spike or drop in a market contract tells you exactly how consequential that information truly is long before an editor can draft an op-ed about it.

When looking closely at how the early 2026 Iran conflict unfolded, prediction markets functioned exactly as the “advanced knowledge utility” they are designed to be. In late 2025 and January 2026, when the initial domestic protests and localized instability began in Iran, mainstream analysts and agencies were projecting a relatively calm energy market. They were predicting Brent crude would average a modest $55 to $60 a barrel for the year.

However, looking at the crude oil options markets and decentralized geopolitical event contracts during the first two weeks of January, a sharp divergence emerged: While talking heads on television were telling the public not to panic, people with capital on the line were actively bidding up the probability of a worst-case scenario. The market was pricing in a “war premium” based on the structural vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz weeks before the US-led coalition initiated strikes in February, as detailed by researchers tracking informed trading in prediction markets.

When the war officially escalated and Iran choked off maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in early March, legacy media was completely lagging. Prediction markets gave observers immediate clarity regarding the Strait of Hormuz shutdown on Polymarket and IMF PortWatch. Because traders were aggregating raw satellite tracking data, insurance rate spikes, and numbers from regional shipping firms, the market odds shifted columns hours before the Pentagon held press conferences to confirm that 20 percent of the world’s oil supply was effectively stranded. If you had relied solely on conventional energy forecasts in January, you would have been told that a price spike was an outlier event.

Government claims of dangers from predictive markets are at best hyperbole. If we strip away the dramatic rhetoric of politicians and look strictly at the evidentiary record, the “mountain of evidence” the government claims to have is just a few isolated incidents and a heavy dose of protectionism for established gambling monopolies. When pushed to show actual, systemic, widespread negatives rather than hypothetical “what-ifs,” the government’s case falls apart.

The federal government heavily publicized the April 2026 case against the US Army soldier who made over $404,000 using classified information about operations in Venezuela. However, it remains the only major case of its kind involving national security.

When the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fought Kalshi in federal court to ban congressional control contracts, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals explicitly denied the government’s request for a stay, noting that the CFTC’s concerns about market manipulation and threats to election integrity were speculative and not substantiated by concrete evidence.

This decision cleared the way for the legalization of commercial election event contracts in the United States. In the DC Circuit Kalshi v. CFTC Case it was found that the regulatory agency had exceeded its statutory authority, noting that the agency failed to demonstrate that trading on political outcomes constituted immediate harm to the public interest.

When Minnesota passed a ban, arguments leaned heavily on market share. While traditional casinos operate under tightly-controlled, heavily-taxed state frameworks. Prediction markets represent a massive regulatory end-run: because they frame themselves as financial instruments, they don’t pay state gaming taxes. The “harm” the states are pointing to is often a projected loss in tax revenue and a threat to traditional gaming monopolies, rather than documented societal ruin.

According to the American Gaming Association’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, prediction market platforms offering sports and event contracts may have cost state governments nearly $950 million in potential gaming taxes since the start of 2025. Because these platforms answer to federal oversight rather than state gambling boards, they typically pay standard corporate tax rates rather than the steep gross gaming revenue taxes imposed on traditional sportsbooks.

At the federal level, suppressing these markets is less about money and more a classic attempt to control the narrative. When the state criminalizes or restricts the voluntary exchange of information under the guise of “market integrity,” it actively chooses to promote and enforce ignorance. This intervention robs the public of a tool for navigating uncertainty, while simultaneously protecting entrenched government institutions from the embarrassment of being publicly corrected by the spontaneous order of the marketplace.

The government’s crackdown on prediction markets exposes a deep paternalistic anxiety. The state’s logic rests on the arrogant assumption that ordinary citizens cannot be trusted to voluntarily exchange risk, analyze information, or process events without a government chaperone.

By cloaking their efforts in the language of “protecting the public,” federal and state authorities are simply trying to suppress a more efficient exchange of information because they fear this mathematical mechanism that accurately reflects public sentiment—and exposes bureaucratic incompetence—in real time.