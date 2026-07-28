Federal Court Rules For Woman Fired For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Kaiser Permanente wrongly fired an employee who declined to receive a COVID-19 vaccine because she gave proper notice to the company of her religious objection to COVID-19 vaccination, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A COVID-19 vaccination in Illinois on Sept. 9, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mimi Weiss, who worked for Kaiser Permanente's The Permanente Medical Group for 20 years before being fired, "plausibly alleged that she provided notice of her religious conflict with the mandate in her initial request for a religious exemption," Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest wrote on July 24 for a unanimous panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Weiss was working fully remotely, or off-site, in August 2021 as a senior managerial consultant when Kaiser Permanente imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Weiss, a Christian Jew, within weeks filed for a religious exemption, and Kaiser Permanente initially approved the request.

In September 2021, though, Kaiser Permanente said employees had submitted religious accommodation requests with identical language. Expressing concern that some of the requests were not legitimate, the company asked employees to file fresh requests using their own words. Officials then asked Weiss new questions, including, "What else besides the COVID-19 vaccine do you refuse to put in your body as a result of your religious belief?"

Weiss said she would not provide private information. Kaiser Permanente placed her on unpaid leave. Then it fired her for not complying with the mandate, prompting a lawsuit by Weiss.

A federal judge in 2024 ruled against her, concluding that Weiss had not provided Kaiser Permanente with sufficient notice of the conflict between receiving a vaccine and her beliefs.

The Ninth Circuit ruling overturns that decision, pointing to a previous opinion in which the appeals court said that to provide notice, an employee must only give "enough information about [her] religious needs to permit the employer to understand the existence of a conflict," and that requiring any more details "would permit an employer to delve into the religious practices of an employee in order to determine whether religion mandates the employee's adherence."

Applying that framework to the current case means that Weiss did give adequate notice, the panel said, because she identified herself as a Christian Jew, listed specific doctrines that she said barred her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, and outlined her belief that she should not "introduce foreign substances" into her "body temple" that would "change how [her] Creator designed it."

In a split 2-1 decision, the panel also said that Weiss has shown sufficient evidence to bring forth allegations that Kaiser Permanente violated her right to privacy.

Kaiser Permanente did not return a request for comment by publication time.

"I never imagined my faith would end up costing me my job," Weiss said in a statement.

"I wasn't asking Kaiser for special treatment, just the freedom to live according to my conscience. After 20 years of service, I didn't think that was too much to ask.

"I'm grateful the court recognized that religious employees should not have to give up their beliefs or their privacy to keep their jobs."