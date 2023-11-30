Federal Judge Orders FBI To Finally Release Seth Rich's Laptop

The murder of Seth Rich has long been one of the stones left unturned since the fall out following the 2016 presidential election. Rich, a 27-year old staffer for the Democratic National Committee was shot twice in the back on July 10th, 2016 while walking back to his home in Washington DC. He was not robbed, yet his death was ruled nothing more than a botched robbery.

Although his murder would occur months before the election of Donald Trump, Rich's name would become inextricably tied to the build up that culminated in that populist victory.

Many suspect Rich was the source of the leaked DNC emails provided to WikiLeaks – a rumor which was fueled by the odd circumstances surrounding his death, the sudden retirement of D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier five weeks after the murder, and an email John Podesta sent to Hillary’s inner circle about 'making an example' of a suspected leaker, written more than a year before Rich's death.

Podesta: "I'm definitely for making an example of a suspected leaker whether or not we have any real basis for it." https://t.co/MZ2a9gk5t3 pic.twitter.com/qQ9tO2aimY — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 30, 2016

Troves of emails were published by Wikileaks giving insight into the corrupt inner machination of the Democratic National Committee. While Rich was never officially revealed as the source of the leaked emails, it has been heavily suggested. Julian Assange was one key figure who made that suggestion when he highlighted Rich's murder during a 2016 interview in which he was asked about the risks that come with operating WikiLeaks. Megavideo founder and entrepeneur Kim Dotcom said in May of 2017 that he worked with Rich to connect him with Assange.

I knew Seth Rich. I know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved. https://t.co/MbGQteHhZM — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 20, 2017

At one point, Assange heavily implied Rich was his source for the DNC emails. Meanwhile, WikiLeaks offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to the murderer of Rich.

Following Rich's murder, law enforcement took possession of the deceased staffer's personal and work laptops in addition to other possessions found on his person at the scene of the crime. However, the information in that evidence has long been kept under lock and key, furthering speculation of a cover-up of his murder as a move for power consolidation by those with vested interests in the democratic establishment. After years, it finally appears that they will not remain a secret much longer.

The emails pointed to evidence of of “Pay for Play” by Clinton Foundation donors who funded ISIS, the DNC cheating against Bernie Sanders, MSM collusion with the Clinton campaign, Hillary’s dreams of open borders, “unaware and compliant” citizens, 'Spirit Cooking' (email), Wet Works, and evidence of Aliens and Zero Point Energy.

The FBI Must hand it over

On Tuesday, Federal Judge Amose Mazzant of the United States District Court For The Eastern District of Texas issued a memorandum opinion and ordering the FBI to release the information contained in Rich's laptops. The order comes from the lawsuit Huddleston v. Fed. Bureau of Investigation. Brian Huddleston, the plaintiff in the civil case, filed FOIA requests in 2017 and 2020 compelling the FBI and DOJ to release the information contained in Rich's laptops.

BREAKING NEWS: FBI ordered to disclose information on Seth Rich's personal laptop, Seth Rich's work laptop, the DVD, and the tape drive within 14 days following this order by the Federal Judge in Texas!



Huge Shout Out to Ty Clevenger, One of my amazing attorneys and friends!!!… pic.twitter.com/XPAeqWjjzN — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 29, 2023

After filing those FOIA requests, the FBI and DOJ spent years manipulating the legal system in order to avoid disclosing that evidence. It has repeatedly filed motions to stay the scheduling orders advancing Huddleston's case in the aim of bringing the evidence to light. In 2022, the plaintiff achieved a major victory when Judge Mazzant ruled the FBI improperly withheld the evidence from Huddleston's FOIA request. The order issued Tuesday dictates that the FBI finally must agree to a timeline for the disclosure of the information with Huddleston.

Mazzant's order to release the information in response to Huddleston's FOIA request may prove to be a watershed moment in the pursuit of revealing what information Rich had that could have prove to be the motive behind his murder. To this day, no arrests have ever made following his shooting. Despite police characterizing the murder as an attempted robbery, Rich's wallet, watch, and other valuables were not taken from him after being fatally shot twice in the back.

Suspicions spawned by the nature of the supposed "robbery" have fueled speculation about the real motive behind Rich's murder to this day. Like anything else that didn't conform to the mainstream narrative surrounding the 2016 election, suggestions that Rich's murder was politically motivated have since been "debunked" as conspiracy theories. However, with the forthcoming release of the information contained in Seth Rich's laptops, it appears that a fact-checker who is actually determined to uncover the truth has finally emerged.