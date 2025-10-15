Federal Judge Orders ICE To Take Down Security Fence At Broadview, Illinois Facility

Via American Greatness,

An 8-foot security fence surrounding the Broadview, Illinois Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing facility has been removed at the order of a U.S. District Court judge.

Judge Lashonda Hunt ordered the removal of the security fence last Friday, claiming that the temporary fence was on municipal land without permission and allegedly violated local ordinances by blocking emergency vehicles.

Hunt had ruled that the fence violated safety code because the gate was 16 feet wide, rather than the 20-foot requirement adopted by the village under the International Fire Code.

The judge’s order stated: “DHS’s Beach Street gate creates a quasi-federal zone where the Village’s ability to respond to emergencies is hindered and only allows it to provide lifesaving services at the whims and fancies of the Federal Defendants.”

The timing of the removal of the fence has raised concerns that there will be one less barrier between ICE agents and protesters during this coming weekend’s large-scale “no kings day” protests scheduled across the nation.

🚨 BREAKING: Following an activist judge’s order, DHS is now REMOVING fencing around ICE Broadview near Chicago



This comes just DAYS ahead of mass “No Kings Day” riots



JUDICIAL TYRANNY is going to end up in ICE agents being KlLLED



NATIONAL GUARD IS NEEDED NOW! pic.twitter.com/Fr5ToAIvix — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 15, 2025

ICE has appealed the judge’s decision, citing security concerns over the likelihood of widespread protests this weekend.

The fence was first put up in September, following violent clashes between protesters and ICE agents as well as the blocking of ICE vehicles and the slashing of tires.

Antifa activists tend to block the entrances and exits to ICE facilities, requiring officers to physically confront and arrested agitators in order to open a path for vehicles.

Contrary to the judge’s claim, the fence did not obstruct the passage of emergency vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances, which had their own separate access routes that were kept clear by the barrier.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began dismantling the fence just before the court’s midnight deadline last night.

Whether the removal of the security fence makes ICE agents easier targets for the planned “no kings day” unrest, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is appealing another federal judge’s decision temporarily blocking it from sending National Guard troops to Chicago to assist federal officers, including ICE personnel, in addressing violent crime there.

