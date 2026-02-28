Federal Judge Rules IRS Illegally Shared Taxpayer Data With ICE

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A federal judge on Feb. 26 ruled that the IRS acted illegally by disclosing taxpayer information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The IRS in Washington on Jan. 6, 2026. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said the IRS erred when it shared the taxpayer information with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of an agreement between the two agencies in a bid to identify illegal immigrants.

Earlier in February, an IRS official, Dottie Romo, issued a sworn statement saying the IRS provided the information for about 47,000 taxpayers to DHS, which had requested the information of a total of 1.28 million people.

In Thursday’s 13-page opinion, Kollar-Kelly cited Romo’s statement as part of her ruling against the two agencies, calling it a “significant development” in the case.

The judge wrote that the IRS violated a confidentiality law “approximately 42,695 times by disclosing last known taxpayer addresses to ICE.”

The IRS had given “confidential taxpayer addresses to ICE in response to requests from ICE that the IRS now admits were legally deficient. The Court’s prior decision to indicate that it would supplement the record on appeal with the Romo Declaration reflects the significance of this new information,” she wrote.

“In other words, the IRS not only failed to ensure that ICE’s request for confidential taxpayer address information met the statutory requirements, but this failure led the IRS to disclose confidential taxpayer addresses to ICE in situations where ICE’s request for that information was patently deficient.”

In a filing in mid-February, Romo wrote that the IRS had told DHS in January to take steps to “prevent the disclosure or dissemination, and to ensure appropriate disposal, of any data provided to ICE by IRS based on incomplete or insufficient address information” and that the agency also requested DHS’s assistance in moving to remediate the matter.

“DHS and ICE have confirmed to Treasury and IRS that they will comply with federal law and the MOU in addressing this data issue,” Romo added in the sworn statement, using an acronym for a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies.

The agencies have agreed they “will not inspect, view, use, copy, distribute, rely on, or otherwise act on any return information that has been obtained from or disclosed by IRS pursuant to the MOU.”

A 1040 IRS tax form, in an undated file photograph. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

In November, Kollar-Kotelly blocked the data-sharing agreement between ICE and the IRS, which the Trump administration had proposed.

A data-sharing agreement signed last April by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem allowed ICE to submit names and addresses of illegal immigrants inside the United States to the IRS for cross-verification against tax records.

Earlier this week, a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to issue a preliminary injunction for the immigrants’ rights group, Centro de Trabajadores Unidos, and other nonprofits that are suing the federal government to stop implementation of the IRS–ICE agreement.

In declining the preliminary injunction request, Judge Harry Edwards wrote that the nonprofit groups “are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claim,” since the information the agencies are sharing isn’t covered by the IRS privacy statute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.