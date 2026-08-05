Federal Operation Takes More Than 800 Dangerous Truckers Off US Highways

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times,

Federal authorities took more than 800 dangerous truckers off America's roads in a three-day enforcement action, officials revealed Tuesday. In the operation, they targeted unqualified foreign drivers and unsafe commercial vehicles.

A truck drives through the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 14, 2025. California has revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses improperly issued to foreign drivers, about 2.5 percent of all commercial licenses in the state. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The most recent wave of Operation Highway Shield was conducted from July 28 to July 30. Inspectors from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations collaborated with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and state highway patrols. They conducted roadside checks on illegal, unvetted drivers and vehicles that failed basic safety standards.

Officers detained 51 illegal immigrants over the course of three days, including 21 drivers holding non-domiciled commercial driver licenses issued by California and New York. Authorities placed 766 unsafe drivers and vehicles out of service. They arrested 86 operators for dangerous behavior, such as road rage and domestic violence. Officials issued 36 violations for failing English language proficiency tests, and nearly $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy announced the early results. Mullin underscored the risks unqualified drivers pose when they are behind the wheel of large trucks.

"When illegal aliens are behind the wheels of semi-trucks, they are putting American lives in danger," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in an X post.

Duffy said the effort was part of President Trump's directive to secure roads, eliminate fraud, and restore integrity to the trucking industry.

"Every life lost from an illegal trucker behind the wheel of a big rig is a completely preventable tragedy - and this administration will not stand for it," Duffy said.

"If you continue to illegally operate a big rig - your days on America's streets are numbered," the Secretary warned.

Last month, DHS and DOT announced a partnership in an effort to probe fraudulent and illegal practices at commercial driver license schools. Officials have said the schools issue credentials to unqualified individuals, including illegal immigrants, allowing them to drive semi-trucks on public highways.

Roadside inspections entail officers checking licenses, testing language proficiency required for reading road signs and understanding instructions, examining vehicle condition, and reviewing driver records. Failures in any of those areas can lead to immediate out-of-service orders. The targeted driver or vehicle can no longer be operated until deficiencies are fixed or the driver is removed from the road.

English language proficiency has become a key area of focus. Federal rules require commercial drivers to be capable of communicating sufficiently in English to understand highway signs, respond to law enforcement, and handle emergencies.