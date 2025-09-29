Feds Order Officers To Ignore Newsom Law Banning Masks

Authored by Luis Cornelio via HeadlineUSA,

One of California’s top federal prosecutors issued a memo Friday rejecting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s law banning both local and federal officers from wearing masks during operations.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

Bilal Essayli, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, addressed the memo to federal officers in the district, instructing them to ignore the law and follow federal procedures established by the Constitution and legal precedent.

He warned that any state official who thwarts federal operations would face prosecution.

“I direct federal law enforcement to continue to comply with federal law and follow their agency policies on the appropriateness of wearing masks when conducting federal law enforcement operations,” Essayli wrote in a two-page memo.

“Any state official or private individual that unlawfully interferes or impedes federal law enforcement operations should be referred to my office for prosecution,” he added.

Governor Newsom is confused about his role under the U.S. Constitution. He oversees California, not federal agencies. He should review the Supremacy Clause.



California's law to "unmask" federal agents is unconstitutional, as the state lacks jurisdiction to interfere with federal… pic.twitter.com/9ZWlFRxHMi — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 26, 2025

Essayli’s guidance comes less than a week after Newsom signed SB 627, a controversial law that aims to criminalize facial coverings for law enforcement officers in the Golden State.

The bill — signed Sept. 20 and effective Jan. 1, 2026 — also targets federal immigration agents wearing masks while apprehending criminal illegal aliens.

The Trump administration repeatedly defended the use of masks, saying they are necessary in response to growing threats against federal officers.

Just this week, a gunman opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas, killing one detainee and injuring two others. The suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, allegedly attacked to instill terror among ICE officers.

It remains unclear how Newsom plans to enforce the law.

Essayli said Newsom was “confused” about his constitutional authority in a separate statement on X.

“He oversees California, not federal agencies. He should review the Supremacy Clause,” Essayli said. “California’s law to ‘unmask’ federal agents is unconstitutional, as the state lacks jurisdiction to interfere with federal law enforcement. I have directed federal agencies to disregard this state law and adhere to federal law and agency policies.”