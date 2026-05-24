Feds Subpoena Hasan Piker, CodePink Cofounder Over "Humanitarian" Trip To Communist Cuba

Federal officials have issued "Requests for Information" via Treasury Department subpoenas to Turkish-American millionaire and far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker and pro-China CodePink cofounder Susan Medea Benjamin as part of a broader probe into whether the activists violated sanctions laws during a "humanitarian" trip to communist-run Cuba, according to a new Fox News report.

Fox's Asra Q. Nomani, who leads an investigation into dark-money funded NGOs, said the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control is examining whether the activists financed, coordinated, or delivered goods to Cuba in ways that crossed legal boundaries under U.S. sanctions.

🚨 The Treasury Department has subpoenaed Hasan Piker and Medea Benjamin as part of a probe into possible Cuba sanctions violations.



Between Hasan’s “wads of cash” and Medea describing thousands of pounds of goods sent to Cuba, it is not hard to see why Treasury has questions. pic.twitter.com/WRhC5PMDmw — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 24, 2026

Investigators are also examining whether the two met with Cuban government-linked personnel or entities.

Expanding on Nomani's report, a likely line of inquiry is whether Piker, Benjamin, or members of the broader delegation met with Cuban officials or personnel linked to the Dirección General de Inteligencia, Cuba's intelligence service, or the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples, a regime-aligned organization long used to develop foreign activist networks for overseas statecraft operations.

Nomani's sources said the trip was part of the "Nuestra América Convoy," or "Our America Convoy," involving a global network of communist sympathizers, activists, and influencers who brought supplies to the island.

Well well well…



Marxist Hasan Piker and CodePink Cofounder Susan Medea were subpoenaed about a trip to Cuba.



"Nuestra América Convoy”



Investigated to see if the trip violated US law.



Guess who else was part of the trip?



Isra Hirsi



The Marxist daughter of Ilhan Omar.



Oops! pic.twitter.com/wb3IeHuqu5 — C3 (@C_3C_3) May 24, 2026

Nomani noted, "The investigation is part of a broader effort by officials at Treasury, State and Justice departments to curb malign foreign influence operations inside the United States, particularly activities tied to support for political violence, extremist movements or acts the U.S. government classifies as terrorism."

"The scrutiny reflects growing concern among federal authorities and lawmakers over whether foreign actors and aligned organizations are attempting to shape American political discourse, mobilize activists, sow discord and normalize rhetoric that could encourage violence or undermine U.S. national security interests," she continued.

U.S. law imposes broad restrictions on financial transactions involving Cuba, primarily through the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, which are administered by the Treasury Department's OFAC.

The rules generally prohibit unlicensed travel-related transactions and the export of goods or services to Cuba, with limited exceptions for journalism, humanitarian projects, educational programs, and activities intended to support the Cuban people.

One question is whether the March delegation operated within those carveouts, or whether its financing, logistics, coordination, or delivery of supplies crossed into prohibited support for Cuban government-linked entities.

Why Piker, Benjamin, and far-left members of the delegation felt compelled to champion the failed communist country is addressed in a note we penned in late 2025 titled:

If you really want to understand why the radical left appears to hate America and seeks to implode the nation from within, it is not difficult to see that these ideas are rarely developed organically. More often, they are shaped and reinforced by outside influences. This chart helps explain why the radical left has become so extreme.

As per The Washington Times, "Cuba's intelligence apparatus is training foreign nationals to wage war against the West."

Why?

The Trump team appears to be shifting from an observation mode to an action phase in its campaign against radical-left nonprofit networks, some of which are supported by foreign adversaries and left-wing billionaires.

The target is increasingly clear: NGOs, activist groups, and influencer networks that push anti-American propaganda, inflammatory political rhetoric, revolutionary agitation, and Marxist ideology while masquerading as anti-war advocates or civil-rights organizers.

If Treasury OFAC subpoenas are any leading indicator, the Trump team may be entering the action phase. That should put the nonprofit world on notice.