"I hope I'm wrong," begins Konstantin Kisin somberly reflecting on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, "but tonight feels like some sort of invisible line has been crossed that we didn't even know was there."

The Triggernometry podcast founder continued with a rather ominous, yet completely reasonable, perspective on what this means and what happens next:

"The last time I felt like this was 9/11 when it was clear, without knowing the how and the what, that the world was about to change forever.

Like the rules of the game had been permanently altered and there was simply no going back to the innocent, peaceful past.

I didn't feel like this when an attempt was made on President Trump's life.

If I had to rationalise why I didn't, I guess it's because several US Presidents have been shot at and even assassinated.

Somehow it was within the realms of the possible, no matter how awful.

But to murder a young father simply for doing debates and mobilising young people to vote for a party that represents half of America?

This is something else.

Charlie's death is a tragedy for his wife, his children and his family.

I don't pray often. I am praying for them tonight.

But I fear his murder will be a tragedy for all of us in ways we will only understand as time unfolds.

I hope I'm wrong."