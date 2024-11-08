FEMA Official Removed After 'Avoid Trump Houses' Message Leaks, DeSantis Orders Investigation

An official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency was "removed from their role" and is under investigation after the Daily Wire obtained a leaked internal message in which they ordered workers to bypass the homes of Trump supporters as they surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida.

Microsoft Teams chat used by FEMA workers. (via the Daily Wire)

In the leaked message, a FEMA supervisor told workers to "avoid homes advertising Trump" as they canvassed Lake Placid, Florida to find residents who may qualify for federal aid.

The supervisor, Marn’i Washington, told workers both verbally and in a group chat to avoid Trump supporters' homes, multiple government officials told the Daily Wire.

"When we got there we were told to discriminate against people. It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay," one of the employees told the outlet, adding that it was wrong to discriminate against Trump supporters when they were at their "most vulnerable."

One of the homes skipped by FEMA/ FEMA app tracking what homes were visited. (via the Daily Wire)

"I volunteered to help disaster victims, not discriminate against them," said the employee. "It didn’t matter if people were black, white, Hispanic, for Trump, for Harris. Everyone deserves the same amount of help."

The guidance came as the Biden administration was criticized over its sluggish response to Hurricane Helene in rural areas across the country. In Roan Mountain, Tennessee, for example, locals told The Daily Wire it took nearly two weeks for FEMA to show up. The town is located in Carter County, which voted 81% for Trump on Tuesday. The FEMA agents ordered not to help houses with Trump signs were operating in Highlands County, a deep-red area located in south central Florida that backed Trump by 70% on Tuesday. It was hit with tornadoes, torrential wind and rain, and flooding when Milton hit in October. -Daily Wire

Following the report, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ordered an investigation into the incident.

"The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days," DeSantis wrote on X. "New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired."

FEMA, meanwhile, has "removed" Washington "from their role" within the agency.

