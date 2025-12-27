Female British Reverend Insists Mary, Not Jesus Is The 'Main Character' Of Christmas

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Church of England has sparked outrage with a video where a female reverend boldly declares that Mary, not Jesus, is the central figure in the Nativity story, with many suggesting it is an attempt to rewrite scripture through woke ideology, diminishing the divine role of Christ Himself.

The video, posted by the Church of England as part of their Advent and Christmas reflections, features Rev. Pippa White speaking in front of a painting of the Virgin Mary. She opens by teasing the question of the Christmas story’s protagonist.

“If you ask me who do I think is the main character in The Christmas Story, let’s face it, I’m probably not going to say Father Christmas. But! I’m also not gonna say Jesus because I think the main character In The Christmas Story Is Mary,” White states.

She continues, emphasising Mary’s agency: “I think sometimes we can fall into a bit of trap where we talk about Mary as if she was like this pawn in a really big game but i think its important remember that she had the chance to say no. She wasn’t forced To carry the Christ child She didn’t have to but when she was told about it she said yes. Behold the handmaiden of The Lord.”

White concludes with a call to action: “So I think its really important this Christmas time we remember To be a bit more like Mary.”

The video ties into the Church of England’s “Women of the Nativity” series, which reimagines the Christmas story through female perspectives, including biblical figures like Mary and Elizabeth, alongside fictional ones. According to the church’s website, these stories aim to “bring to life the wonder of the incarnation” by focusing on women’s voices during Advent and Christmas.

While the series draws from scripture, critics see it as part of a broader trend where progressive elements within the church prioritize social justice narratives over core Christian doctrine.

This comes amid ongoing debates about the Church of England’s direction, including its stances on gender and sexuality that have alienated traditionalists.

If Mary was the main character, it would be called Marymas. — Dharma Porter (@thedharmaporter) December 24, 2025

That is not in the Bible and neither is her version of "Christianity" — Howard Kirshenbaum (@HKirshenba74891) December 25, 2025

This is another wokerite spin and really demonstrates the religious decline of the CofE into a woke empathy organisation. The language this dog collar presents is framed as "individualistic choice" rather than obedience, grounded in spiritual devotion. The framing falls directly… — Edgar Holroyd-Doveton (@EdgarHolroyd) December 25, 2025

Must be a pitch for a new Disney movie. — Zac Valentine ? ? (@LordOfTheDivX) December 25, 2025

They legit are trying to make a woke reboot of the literal bible



Miss me with that shit — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) December 24, 2025

These comments reflect growing frustration among conservatives who view such reinterpretations as symptomatic of cultural decay, much like the battles against woke indoctrination in schools and media.

