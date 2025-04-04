Female Fencer Expelled For Refusing To Compete Against Male Opponent

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A college female fencer in Maryland refused to compete against an opponent who is a biological male and has been expelled as a result.

Stephanie Turner refused to compete against transgender fencer Redmond Sullivan at the Cherry Blossom Open, opting to take a knee at the start of the match, consequently being disqualified from the tournament.

“I knew what I had to do because USA Fencing had not been listening to women’s objections regarding [its gender eligibility policy],” Turner said following the incident.

Female fencer takes a knee to protest against her biologically male opponent during a fencing match.



The opponent, Redmond Sullivan, switched from the men's fencing team to the women's fencing team at Wagner College last year.



Sullivan shockingly started dominating the… pic.twitter.com/v0uw8NF6Ji — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 2, 2025

“I took a knee immediately at that point. Redmond was under the impression that I was going to start fencing. So, when I took the knee, I looked at the ref and said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual,” she further urged.

“Redmond didn’t hear me, and he comes up to me, and he thinks that I may be hurt, or he doesn’t understand what’s happening. He asks, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I have much love and respect for you, but I will not fence you,” Turner continued.

Turner then described how she was paraded in front of the bout committee to explain her actions.

She was provided a copy of USA Fencing’s transgender policy and was forced under objection to sign a document acknowledging a black card.

USA Fencing defended its policy, claiming that it “was designed to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces.”

“The policy is based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day,” USA Fencing further proclaimed in the statement.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is among those expressing disgust at the organisation’s actions.

This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing , shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bullshit bus!!! https://t.co/2ojOJvJiLx — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 2, 2025

Sick to death of this. Absolutely sick of it.



“How does this affect you women?”



Like this. Every time.



All males OUT of women’s sports. https://t.co/tPXhY6xpUP — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) April 2, 2025

Can you imagine punishing a woman for choosing to not fight a man in college sports?



What kind of upside down world are we living in?



I hate this. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 2, 2025

Others lauded Turner for refusing to be pressured into an unfair competition.

This is how it's done.



This nonsense only stops when every female athlete refuses to compete against males. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 2, 2025

I hate to see her lose for her cause but it is a brave and necessary effort.



Well done. — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) April 2, 2025

President Trump issued an executive order shortly after taking office prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports, prompting the NCAA to change its trans athlete policy to reflect the order.

However, USA Fencing is primarily governed by its own Board of Directors, operates as a nonprofit entity and is recognised by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) as the official National Governing Body (NGB) for fencing.

As such, it has autonomy in its day-to-day governance, but must comply with USOPC standards and requirements, particularly regarding athlete representation, safety, and Olympic-related activities.

It remains to be seen how this will consequently play out as relates to Trump’s executive order.

