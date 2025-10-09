Feminists Have Discovered "Nose Ring Theory" And They're Not Happy

In the swiftly degenerating world of western relationships one factor above all others can be identified as the culprit: Feminism. The driving force behind third-wave feminism is not the pursuit of equal rights (which women already have), it's the pursuit of power. Like any communist movement, unilateral power over society is the end goal.

When power is the goal, such movements naturally attract narcissistic people and inspire narcissistic behaviors. How can the nuclear family function when the female half of the equation (which is supposed to act as a nurturing balance) is conditioned to become self serving, ego-maniacal, conflict oriented, status obsessed, victim obsessed and desperate for control?

Today, 63% of men are single with the majority not looking for a partner. By the year 2030, 45% of western women between the ages of 25 and 45 will single and childless (spinsters). It's a demographic disaster; it's the end of civilization as we know it, and that's exactly what the political left wants.

Feminism is the key to creating this crisis because it disrupts the basic biological and psychological imperatives of men and women - this is well documented. But beyond women using their prime years to pursue careers over marriage and family, there us the factor of emotional and mental incompatibility with the vast majority of men.

Nose ring = Batshit crazy



It's 100% accurate 😂 pic.twitter.com/6fsV89d5Iw — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 5, 2025

Even if modern women decided they prefer to find a man in 2025, most men do not want them. This has led to what some are calling the "female loneliness epidemic"; a rise in women seeking relationships but unable to find men willing to reciprocate. Within feminist circles, the word on the street is that men are "no longer approaching".

This is a trend that is visible in many European countries (and Canada and Australia) where feminism has been allowed to spread beyond universities and into vital social structures. Men wait for women to approach, or, they avoid women altogether.

The theories are numerous. Feminists claim men are "losing their masculinity" and are "too frightened of strong independent women". This is a bit of gaslighting and a bit of cope. At no point do modern women ever consider the possibility that they are the problem, nor do they ever ask men to explain the situation. Why? Because they don't want to hear the truth - They are the problem.

Nose ring theory. Also, there’s that famous female empathy! pic.twitter.com/mCujsf8THI — Brian Atlas (@BrianAtlas) August 18, 2025

One particular trend that has gone viral and has feminists enraged is "nose ring theory", also known as "septum ring theory".

The trend is based on an observable stereotype: The idea that many crazed feminists on social media tend to have the exact same physical characteristics. It's the blue hair, the face, neck and full body tattoos, the high cut bangs and, of course, they almost always seem to have septum rings in their noses. Men have noticed the similarities and are now avoiding any woman with the same features.

The theory is supported by the leftist habit of using symbolic identifiers, much like a cult would use to pick out other adherents in a crowd. When the pandemic mandates failed to garner enough public support in the US and the mask requirements were abandoned (largely because the masks were proven to be useless), the political left continued to wear them anyway. Why? Because the masks had become symbolic of the cult, a uniform for the woke.

The septum ring is the new covid mask. It's a signal to other believers that they are on the same side.

Then there's the psychological concerns. Women with inordinate body modifications including ample piercings and tattoos are seen by men as self obsessed, impulsive or mentally incapable of settling for normality. Nihilism is common, not to mention depression, manic unpredictability and lack of emotional intelligence (reason). In other words, they might be unhinged. This doesn't stop some men from looking for a good time, but it does stop them from seeking a long term relationship.

Double nose ring theory pic.twitter.com/UslJ9c887q — shellshock (@shellshockkk) September 29, 2025

Feminists seem to have recently discovered "nose ring theory" and they are not happy. They admit that the theory is somewhat accurate, but they also argue that men are not being honest about why they are avoiding feminists. They say that men are scared away by the septum ring (feminism) because it represents "freedom" and a "woman who will not be controlled". In reality, it simply indicates a women who has succumbed to woke ideology, a form of insanity that very few men are interested in dealing with (and these women then wonder why they are living alone with their cats).

Woman responds to people saying “nose ring theory” when they see her



pic.twitter.com/jkmBxBFhbC — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 19, 2025

In the past, leftist women were more difficult to identify and avoid. So many men have been caught in the trap, blinded by the promise of companionship only to be held hostage by a succubus who cleaves their soul and destroys the one thing men value above all else: Peace.

Thankfully, the political left's propensity for rabid self identification has saved a lot of men a lot of grief. When feminists are easy to spot from a mile away, the conflicts associated with broken families are easier to defuse. Years of horror can be prevented. If men can't have normal and healthy relationships anymore, then there's no reason for them to chase modern women. Feminists have helped men to avoid life-wasting affairs, simply by wearing an ugly piece of jewelry in their faces.

