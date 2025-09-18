print-icon
Fetterman Blasts Democrat Colleagues For 'Inciting Violence'

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat Senator John Fetterman has slammed his own colleagues in the Party, intimating that their rhetoric has incited violence and inspired the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Once again Fetterman is an outlier as practically the only Democrat to call out his own party for labelling anyone and everyone they disagree with as a ‘fascist’ or a ‘Nazi’.

Speaking of Kirk on a Fox News interview, the Pennsylvania Senator urged “Don’t compare him to anyone! And if you do, you will incite somebody to say, ‘Well now, I feel like I have to take him out!'”

“People seem to have forgotten that the president took a shot to the head,” Fetterman continued.

“Can you imagine if that shot would have gone the way Charlie Kirk’s went?” He posited.

“What kind of condition our nation would be in?” Fetterman wondered.

No sooner than Fetterman had uttered these words did we get yet another prime example of what he’s talking about from another Democrat.

Stacey Abrams claimed that Trump is exploiting the assassination in order to stymie free speech and exert ‘authoritarian’ rule.

Every week Fetterman appears to be edging away from the Left, having expressed support for the Trump administration on several issues now.

