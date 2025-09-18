Fetterman Blasts Democrat Colleagues For 'Inciting Violence'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat Senator John Fetterman has slammed his own colleagues in the Party, intimating that their rhetoric has incited violence and inspired the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Once again Fetterman is an outlier as practically the only Democrat to call out his own party for labelling anyone and everyone they disagree with as a ‘fascist’ or a ‘Nazi’.

Speaking of Kirk on a Fox News interview, the Pennsylvania Senator urged “Don’t compare him to anyone! And if you do, you will incite somebody to say, ‘Well now, I feel like I have to take him out!'”

🚨 WOW! Senator JOHN FETTERMAN (D-PA) went off on his own party for calling everyone on the right "Nazi" and "fascist" after it's caused violence. pic.twitter.com/pGRFgN5Ej9



"Don't compare him to anyone! And if you do, you will incite somebody to say, 'Well now, I feel like I have… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2025

“People seem to have forgotten that the president took a shot to the head,” Fetterman continued.

“Can you imagine if that shot would have gone the way Charlie Kirk’s went?” He posited.

“What kind of condition our nation would be in?” Fetterman wondered.

No sooner than Fetterman had uttered these words did we get yet another prime example of what he’s talking about from another Democrat.

Stacey Abrams claimed that Trump is exploiting the assassination in order to stymie free speech and exert ‘authoritarian’ rule.

Democrats: Republicans need to turn down the temperature!



Democrat Stacey Abrams: Trump is exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death to advance authoritarian rule. pic.twitter.com/EG7f0e0Rd6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Charlie Kirk is murdered. The killer echoes years of Democrat rhetoric. Now Stacey Abrams says Trump’s the threat—for noticing. They don’t want less violence. They want less visibility. This is narrative control, not leadership. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 16, 2025

Every week Fetterman appears to be edging away from the Left, having expressed support for the Trump administration on several issues now.

Stunning that Fetterman seems to be the only voice of reason on that side. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) September 17, 2025

He is the voice of reason now😅😅🤣🤣 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 17, 2025

"Fetterman's right — dehumanizing language fuels violence. Debate ideas, not people. — Tannu kumari🕊️ (@KumariTannu_0) September 17, 2025

Fetterman sees what many Democrats can't see. He doesn't fit in that party. — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) September 17, 2025

Why is he the ONLY Democrat saying this?



Is it that hard for them? — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) September 17, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.