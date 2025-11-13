Fetterman Hospitalized After 'Ventricular Fibrillation' Causes Fall

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering facial injuries from a fall during a walk near his Western Pennsylvania home.

According to a spokesperson, the Democrat Senator was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

"During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock," a spokesperson said.

"Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries," the statement continues. "He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen."

Fetterman joked about the injury - saying "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!"

Perhaps the pressure of crossing party lines to reopen the government and giving several 'WTF is my party doing?' interviews was too much for Fetterman, who returned home after voting with Senate Republicans on Monday.

His media appearances coincide with the Tuesday release of his memoir, "Unfettered," which covers his experiences with clinical depression following his 2022 stroke and start of his term in Washington.

In addition to telling Fox News that Democrats are rudderless, he also told CNN that fellow Democrats are complete dicks.

🚨NEW: John Fetterman *STUNS* CNN's Dana Bash by telling her how Left crueler than Right🚨



FETTERMAN: "The Right would say really rough things and names ... but on the Left, it was like they want me to die or that 'We're cheering for your next stroke' ... they even have a gif… pic.twitter.com/iMRyVTssgs — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 12, 2025

We're sure they've sent flowers...

* * * Please consider supporting ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge Hat

ZeroHedge Multitool

Weird shirt