Fetterman Slams Dems For 'Yelling And Screaming' During SOTU

More than 70 Democrats skipped President Donald Trump's 2026 State of the Union address Tuesday night, with some participating in rival events. But, most of the caucus did show up at the Capitol, delivering a masterclass in theatrical contempt: stone-faced silence, open heckling, and a near-universal refusal to applaud anything the president said.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), however, chose to be the adult in the Democrat caucus by standing and applauding when Trump said something he agreed with.

He then condemned the "yelling and screaming" from some Democrats, adding "I don’t care if it’s a Republican or Democrat, it’s a president. Just don’t do that."

"For me, you know, I, I never checked to see what, what the rest of people in my party would stand up and clap for," Fetterman said after the speech. "I clapped with a lot of those things that it seemed like others."

He stood for the family of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was brutally stabbed and killed by a career criminal on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, who should have never been on the streets.

He stood for Enrique Márquez, a political prisoner freed from Venezuela, who was reunited with his niece during the speech.

He also stood for veterans in the audience that Trump recognized.

He even stood when Trump honored Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed while speaking in Utah last September.

The contrast with his colleagues was stark. Trump made the split visible in real time.

At one point during the nearly two-hour-long speech, which broke Trump’s own record for the longest presidential speech to Congress, Trump invited every legislator to make a simple choice.

"One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe," he told the chamber. Then he set the trap. "So, tonight, I'm inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Republicans erupted. They stood, clapped, and whistled for two solid minutes. Democrats didn't move.

"Isn't that a shame?” Trump asked, before speaking directly to the Democrat side of the aisle: You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up."

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) says he was one of the Democrats to stand up for Iryna Zarutska and Erika Kirk at Trump's State of the Union



"Even Erika Kirk. Can't we just be more kind to a WIDOW? How can't we acknowledge that?"



"I clapped for the family that lost…

Fetterman also believes he is the only Democrat who shook Trump’s hand when he entered the chamber.

Sen. John Fetterman was the ONLY Democrat who shook President Trump's hand during last night's epic SOTU.

pic.twitter.com/sbXLW3dPug — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 25, 2026

The evening did produce some genuinely bipartisan moments, and one came as a surprise to Trump. He called for a ban on congressional insider trading, arguing that lawmakers shouldn't profit from information unavailable to ordinary Americans. "As we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market, let's also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information," he said. Both sides of the aisle stood. Trump looked genuinely caught off guard by it. "They stood up for that? I can't believe it," he said, scanning the chamber. "Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she's here?"

@POTUS: As we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market, let's also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit using inside information. Pass the STOP Insider Trading Act WITHOUT DELAY.

"Did Nancy Pelosi stand up? Doubt it."



"Did Nancy Pelosi stand up? Doubt it." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sTKvLYTcms — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

The line illustrated something broader about the evening: Trump came prepared to draw contrasts, and Democrats handed him every one he needed. The party that spent the night signaling its refusal to engage left the Capitol having demonstrated, in full view of the entire country, exactly what Fetterman had tried to warn them about.