Fewer Universities Require DEI Pledges From Faculty Candidates: Report

Authored by Aaron Gifford via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Requests related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for faculty job candidates in higher education have decreased dramatically - at least on paper - since President Donald Trump began his second term, a new report from Heterodox Academy says.

University of Michigan students pass signage on campus displaying the university's Core Values in Ann Arbor, Mich., on April 3, 2025. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

This includes the removal of required pledges in cover letters or standalone essays regarding a commitment to DEI. Eleven percent of college and university faculty job listings specified such requirements between August and December of 2025, a decline from 25 percent the previous year, the April 21 report said.

Heterodox Academy, a nonprofit that advocates viewpoint diversity in higher education, analyzed advertisements for more than 20,000 faculty positions posted on HigherEdJobs.com between August and December in the last two years. The website compiles job openings from colleges and universities in every state.

All told, 37 percent of faculty job ads during the fall 2025 semester did not specifically address DEI regarding application materials, but still “signaled that a commitment to DEI will be valued,” the report said.

Additionally, Heterodox Academy researchers found that DEI statements are more likely to be required at schools in the northeast or near the West Coast. The mandate is also more likely at private institutions than public ones, though it has decreased at both since 2024, and is more common found in the humanities disciplines than in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) majors, the report said.

Only 13 percent of the faculty job ads reviewed mentioned viewpoint diversity, the report said, “suggesting that universities continue to emphasize demographic diversity rather than other potential dimensions of diversity such as intellectual heterogeneity.”

Heterodox Academy largely attributes the dramatic decline of DEI requirements for faculty candidates to Trump’s policies.

Early last year, the president issued an executive order prohibiting the use of DEI in student admissions and college and university hiring, in accordance with existing Civil Rights laws prohibiting discrimination based on race. The administration initiated investigations into the wealthiest higher education institutions and cautioned that violators could lose federal funding.

In the weeks that followed, the Department of Education sanctioned several schools accused of discriminatory practices in employment, student admissions, and maintaining DEI programs like mandatory training and affinity groups. Several of them paid tens of millions of dollars in penalties and agreed to conditions set by the federal government, while Harvard University pushed back and has litigation ongoing against the Trump administration.

Trump also asked university administrations to certify that they are not violating anti-discrimination laws, and some schools were offered a compact that promised preferred consideration for federal funding if they committed to ending any remaining DEI initiatives, required SAT scores from student applicants, limited undergraduate admission of foreign nationals to 15 percent, and pledged a policy of institutional neutrality.

Seventeen states, meanwhile, passed laws banning the use of diversity statements in hiring, the report said.

Colleges and universities across the country have scrubbed any mention of DEI from their websites, substituting terms like “office of belonging” or “campus culture.”

Peter Wood, president of the National Association of Scholars and a former professor and administrator at Boston University, said he’s skeptical that higher education is ending its deep-rooted commitment to DEI.

He applauded Heterodox Academy for its research, calling this public acknowledgement a step in the right direction, and said the methodology is sound. Still, “counting mentions of DEI in job advertisements is a long way from what universities are actually doing.”

Removing the three letters or words from job ads, much like renaming DEI functions to something like the office of belonging, doesn’t make a dent in a decades-long, entrenched culture in so many university programs where racial preferences in hiring are still considered essential, and administrators and faculty committees presume that most of the applicants share their liberal, progressive ideology, Wood told The Epoch Times.

“There’s certainly a wink and a nudge that if you want a job here, you better make nice on this front,” he said. “I don’t think they’ve changed these jobs one iota. Senior administrators need to be really convinced that it [DEI] was a mistake and it’s time to move beyond it.”