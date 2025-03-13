print-icon
Fiery But Peaceful: MSNBC Describes Violent Attacks On Tesla Dealerships As 'Protests'

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

MSNBC had its own ‘fiery but peaceful’ moment when anchors claimed that violent attacks on Tesla facilities are perfectly legal ‘protests.’

Attackers have put staff in danger and even set fire to Tesla dealerships and charging stations, but the MSNBC hosts were visibly annoyed that President Trump agreed the actions could constitute domestic terrorism.

One of them whined “you have this post claiming that protests at Tesla dealerships are illegal.”

Or maybe it’s because they are throwing Molotov cocktails at and shooting out the windows of Tesla dealerships.

In one case explosives were even discovered at a dealership in Colorado.

“Woman”?

Leftist media lies are so transparent at this point. 

They’re not even trying anymore.

*  *  *

