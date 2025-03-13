Fiery But Peaceful: MSNBC Describes Violent Attacks On Tesla Dealerships As 'Protests'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

MSNBC had its own ‘fiery but peaceful’ moment when anchors claimed that violent attacks on Tesla facilities are perfectly legal ‘protests.’

Attackers have put staff in danger and even set fire to Tesla dealerships and charging stations, but the MSNBC hosts were visibly annoyed that President Trump agreed the actions could constitute domestic terrorism.

One of them whined “you have this post claiming that protests at Tesla dealerships are illegal.”

MSNBC Host wants to “be clear” that attacks against Tesla are is “protests.” pic.twitter.com/7tUyAaZJYS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2025

Or maybe it’s because they are throwing Molotov cocktails at and shooting out the windows of Tesla dealerships.

Oh yeah, this is just a little ole, mostly peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/sxXTcL41BI — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) March 12, 2025

In one case explosives were even discovered at a dealership in Colorado.

Woman arrested after explosives discovered at Tesla dealership https://t.co/YaVMMFqZlk — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 27, 2025

“Woman”?

NBC and CNN are spreading misinformation. The person who was arrested for vandalizing and bringing explosives to a Tesla dealership, is a MAN pretending to be a woman. pic.twitter.com/46A9LC5Ch0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2025

Leftist media lies are so transparent at this point.

When your team is burning down stores and trucks, that's not what good guys do. Maybe it's time to ask yourselves : "Are we really the good guys here?" — ilaks (@ilaks) March 12, 2025

They’re not even trying anymore.

Violence isn’t a protest — bigdog1969 (@bigdog19692) March 12, 2025

@MSNBC so if someone hates your reporting and sets your studios on fire, that’s only a protest? — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) March 12, 2025

LOL…but doing wheelies on a rainbow crosswalk is a hate crime not a protest. https://t.co/BBkUt5kMe0 — Linda Eastwood (@EastwoodWolf) March 12, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.