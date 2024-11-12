​​​​​​​"Keep Grinding": Elon Musk's America PAC Will Continue Anti-Soros Push Ahead Of Special Elections & Midterms

Elon Musk's America PAC, the super PAC that spent about $200 million (according to AP sources) in support of Trump, will continue operating after the elections to counter George Soros' influence and increase Republican registrations in key states ahead of special elections and the midterms.

"Normally, PACs go somewhat dormant after a big election. America PAC is going to do the opposite and keep grinding, increasing Republican registrations in key districts around the country, in preparation for special elections and the midterms," Musk wrote on X earlier Tuesday morning.

He added, "And, of course, play a significant role in primaries."

Musk's America PAC is embarking on a new era in American history to restore law and order across a land battered by crises - some of which were fueled by Soros funding far-left district attorneys and mayors that failed to prosecute criminals and, in return, sent some metro areas like San Fran to NYC, spiraling dangerously into a vicious death loop of violent crime and murder tsunamis.

"Something has to be done to kind of counter the damage that Soros has done to the American system," Musk recently said, adding, "America PAC's going aim to weigh in heavily on the midterms and intermediate elections, as well as just doing common sense stuff like having DAs who prosecute violent criminals who are obviously a danger to people."

In 2023, Musk told Joe Rogan: "In my opinion, George Soros fundamentally hates humanity."

Oddly, Democrats never mention who is pulling the strings behind the curtain... Soros ... Or maybe this election cycle, Alex Soros, George's son.

The kid's election battle against Musk ended with the incumbent political order being crushed across the West.

Trump's historic win shows Americans want a return to law and order. They're done with woke Marxist policies, which they feel have damaged the nation. A new political order is preparing to unfold.