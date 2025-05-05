print-icon
print-icon

This Financial Times Headline Proves Mainstream Media's Total Disconnect From Real People...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following massive local election gains for Reform UK, the populist Party headed by Nigel Farage, the legacy media revealed just how completely out of touch with British people it is.

Here is the headline the Financial Times published.

Yeah, they seemed pretty welcome, given how much they trounced everyone else in democratic elections, winning 677 seats out of around 1,600 being contested.

The Conservatives lost a whopping 676 seats, one less than Reform gained, while Labour, the Party that won a general election LAST YEAR, won just 99 seats and lost more than 180.

It’s pretty clear that Reform UK was “welcome” as far as voters were concerned.

Nevertheless, the FT described the monumental victory as a “populist-nationalist bug” adding that Reform found just the right “blend of far-right anti-immigration and anti-net zero stances,” to give “both main parties a drubbing.

The media, like Kier Starmer, can bandy around the pejorative term ‘far right’ all they want, the fact is it’s clear a majority of people in a Britain are now acutely aware that mass uncontrolled and incentivised immigration is degrading quality of life throughout the country.

From collapsing metropolises to quiet country villages. No where is exempt from its reach.

Funny isn’t it that when the side the establishment media falls on wins big, it’s championed as ‘the will of the people’ but when the other side wins it’s some sort of ‘unwelcome’ anomaly.

There’s a simple fix to this populism ‘bug’.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...