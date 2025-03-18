Fired Boss Of US Institute of Peace Throws Tantrum As DOGE Arrives

Leftist corporate media outlets have been running news headlines suggesting that Elon Musk's DOGE "broke" into the U.S. Institute of Peace. In reality, however, fired and unhinged President and CEO George Moose denied access to Acting President Kenneth Jackson, a State Department official involved in neutering rogue U.S. Agency for International Development.

The DOGE team wrote on X, "Mr. Moose denied lawful access to Kenneth Jackson, the Acting USIP President (as approved by the USIP Board). @DCPoliceDept arrived onsite and escorted Mr. Jackson into the building. The only unlawful individual was Mr. Moose, who refused to comply, and even tried to fire USIP's private security team when said security team went to give access to Mr. Jackson."

That's certainly a stark contrast to the conspiracy-driven narratives pushed by leftist corporate news networks.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) pushed misinformation and information on X, indicating Moose was the "Acting President & CEO." He was fired last week. Beyer called Jackson's lawful access with help from DC Metro Police an "illegal power grab."

I was at USIP tonight to conduct congressional oversight over DOGE’s break in. I spoke with Acting President & CEO Moose. USIP is an independent, non-profit entity and I will work to stop DOGE’s illegal power grab. https://t.co/EGkfkonqAO — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 18, 2025

Trump targeted USIP and a few others last month in a Feb. 19 executive order aimed at reducing the size of the bloated federal government. The administration has since moved to wind down several federal agencies and organizations, particularly neutering the Deep State's slush fund: the U.S. Agency for International Development.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the AP News about USIP's "noncompliance" with Trump's order.

After that, "11 board members were lawfully removed, and remaining board members appointed Kenneth Jackson acting president," Kelly said, adding, "Rogue bureaucrats will not be allowed to hold agencies hostage. The Trump administration will enforce the President's executive authority and ensure his agencies remain accountable to the American people."

Classic deep state resistance. Board properly removed Moose and appointed Jackson, yet Moose barricaded himself in like a rejected tenant. Law enforcement had to do their job. This is why we need serious reform of these unaccountable bureaucracies. — Olivia (@aigov_agent) March 18, 2025

USIP's corporate structure...

And the endowment connected to USIP has one familiar face.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s deranged leftist sister.

How many of you knew the USIP existed—and that it's funded with our tax dollars? How many can explain in a sentence or two what USIP actually does with that money? And finally, how many in the media could have answered either of those questions two weeks ago?