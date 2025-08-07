print-icon
This 'First Look' At Kamala Harris' Book Is Priceless

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As we highlighted last week, Kamala Harris is cashing in on her God awful failed campaign by releasing a book she claims to have written.

It’s called 107 Days, because that’s how long everyone had to endure her word salad cackling before Trump won a massive landslide victory. 

It’s also the same amount of time that she managed to burn through one and a half billion dollars.

It also serves as her excuse as to why she lost.

The title of the book is a suggestion that she didn’t have long enough to put together a winning strategy. But given she never even coherently explained one policy, one can only assume it would take her years.

What do you think will be in her book? Will she finally answer the question ‘how are you different from Joe Biden?’

X user Jarvis has imagined what the content might be like, and it seems pretty accurate.

Lol. A sick horse.

Some seemed to genuinely believe this could really be her writing.

It’s definitely real.

Others pointed out that there are giveaways that it’s not hers.

*  *  *

