This 'First Look' At Kamala Harris' Book Is Priceless

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As we highlighted last week, Kamala Harris is cashing in on her God awful failed campaign by releasing a book she claims to have written.

It’s called 107 Days, because that’s how long everyone had to endure her word salad cackling before Trump won a massive landslide victory.

It’s also the same amount of time that she managed to burn through one and a half billion dollars.

It also serves as her excuse as to why she lost.

The title of the book is a suggestion that she didn’t have long enough to put together a winning strategy. But given she never even coherently explained one policy, one can only assume it would take her years.

What do you think will be in her book? Will she finally answer the question ‘how are you different from Joe Biden?’

X user Jarvis has imagined what the content might be like, and it seems pretty accurate.

Kamala's book is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/PoEwpHH8wF — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 5, 2025

Lol. A sick horse.

Sold me at “witch or sick horse”. A must buy. — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) August 5, 2025

Some seemed to genuinely believe this could really be her writing.

I'm going to say yes. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 5, 2025

It’s definitely real.

In the sense that Harris actually wrote our dictated it? No.



But it's OUR truth, and people need to respect that. — JeffDay (@JeffDay20746) August 5, 2025

Was gonna ask Grok if this is real, but it has that ring of undeniable authenticity. 😀 — Mr. Flake (@MrFlake2) August 5, 2025

As a professional novelist, it is time for me to hang it up, because I will never equal this level of literary brilliance. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) August 5, 2025

Others pointed out that there are giveaways that it’s not hers.

Kamala isn't this coherent. — MrGarbage (@GarbageDudes) August 5, 2025

You forgot to add the harpy cackles, and there ought to have been at least one complete non-sequitur in there, but it’ll do. — Brooks Was Here (@Digging4Freedom) August 5, 2025

* * *

