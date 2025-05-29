For First Time Since 2019, Trump Invites Powell To White House To Discuss Economy

The day after we posted this on X:

Dear @federalreserve does this mean emergency 50 bps rate cut tomorrow since there are no more "inflationary tariffs"? — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 29, 2025

President Trump invited Fed Chair Powell to The White House for the first time since 2019.

Earlier this month, Powell indicated he would not seek a meeting with Trump, unless the president sought one.

"I've never asked for a meeting with any President, and I never will," Powell said in a news conference. "I wouldn't do that. There's never a reason for me to ask for a meeting. It's always been the other way."

The Fed reported that at the President's invitation, Chair Powell met with the President today at the White House to discuss economic developments including for growth, employment, and inflation.

Chair Powell did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook. Finally, Chair Powell said that he and his colleagues on the FOMC will set monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective, and non-political analysis.

So, they didn't discuss what's different this time and why Powell didn't cut rates?

Weak macro data (red arrow), collapse in financial conditions (orange oval), and recovery in macro surprises (green arrow)... prompted a 50bps cut in September (six weeks before the election). But this time... 'pause' is the message.

...but, but, but remember, they are apolitical!!