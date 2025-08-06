Five Soldiers Shot At Fort Stewart In Georgia; Suspect In Custody

Five U.S. Soldiers were shot on Fort Stewart, Georgia, within the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex, according to Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield's Facebook page.

The active shooter incident occurred late Wednesday morning (around 11:35 am ET). All injured Soldiers received on-site treatment before being transported to Winn Army Community Hospital.

The shooter was apprehended almost immediately, and there is no ongoing threat to the military base, according to Fort Stewart officials, adding that a lockdown was lifted.

Here are more details:

Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56 a.m. The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m. The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and Fort Stewart lifted the lockdown of the main cantonment area at 12:10 p.m. 2nd ABCT complex is still locked down. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat the wounded Soldiers at 11:09 a.m.

Fort Stewart is home to the 3rd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. Located in southeast Georgia, it is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River.

The base houses several key units:

3rd Infantry Division Headquarters

1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team

3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

3rd Combat Aviation Brigade

No details have been released about the shooter or whether they were a member of the U.S. military.

Scenes from the ground:

🚨 BREAKING: Soliders run to shelter as active shooter situation at Fort Stewart unfolds



They are STILL on lockdown, as a potential SECOND shooter could be in the vicinity



MULTIPLE casualties reported



Pray for our troops 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zUlm0bUe5p — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025

*Developing...