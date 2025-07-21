'F**k Clooney & Carville' - Hunter Biden Goes On Expletive-Laced Rant About... Everything

Hunter Biden, the scandal-plagued son of former President Joe Biden, launched into an unhinged, expletive-filled meltdown during a recent interview, attacking his own party's elite establishment while defending illegal immigration and making shocking admissions about his drug-fueled past.

In what can only be described as an unglued performance on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, the younger Biden lashed out at top Democrats, calling George Clooney a "fucking brand" rather than an actor, dismissing James Carville as irrelevant, and exposing the Pod Save America hosts as grifting "junior fucking speech writers" who have been "making millions" off their Obama connections.

Hunter Biden just went off on the Democratic Party:



"Fuck him and everybody around him... George Clooney is not a fucking an actor. He's a brand."



"James Carville hasn't won a race in 40 fucking years."



"David Axelrod had one success in his political life and that was Barack… pic.twitter.com/Cdk9t29gwZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

Obama advisor David Axelrod wasn't spared either, with Biden dismissing his entire career: "David Axelrod had one success in his political life and that was Barack Obama and that was because of Barack Obama."

Biden even turned his venom on powerful Democrat consultant Anita Dunn, revealing the stunning amounts of money these political parasites have extracted from the party: "Anita Dunn has made $40-$50 million off the Democratic Party."

And in a final insult to the failing mainstream media, Biden called out CNN host Jake Tapper over his poor ratings. "What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news," he said.

The disgraced Biden son also unleashed a barrage of F-bombs while ranting about illegal immigration and taking direct aim at hardworking Americans who support border security.

"All these Democrats say, 'you have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration'," Biden said. "Fuck you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your fucking garden? Who do you think is hear by the fucking sheer fucking, just, grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give thereselfses and there family a better chance?"

NEW - Hunter Biden crashes out over whites and migrants: "White men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a fucking violent crime than an immigrant... I say fuck you!" pic.twitter.com/vBEe6cktBG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 21, 2025

The disgraced Biden son didn't stop there, launching an attack on President Donald Trump's common-sense approach to immigration enforcement. "He's somehow conviced all of us that these people are the fucking criminals?" the former president's son fumed.

Perhaps most disturbing were Biden's casual admissions about his drug-manufacturing activities. In a stunning revelation that raises serious questions about what the Biden family was really up to, Hunter described in chilling detail how he became his own drug dealer.

"Places that you can go get it are some of the most dangerous places in whatever location you happen to be in. And it's everywhere," Biden said. "Mainly for that reason, I learned how to make my own."

This bombshell admission reveals the depths of depravity the Biden family has sunk to, with the president's son openly bragging about manufacturing illegal narcotics while his father occupied the nation's highest office.

Despite claiming sobriety since June 2019, Biden flew into a rage when confronted about the cocaine scandal that rocked the Biden White House, desperately trying to distance himself from the drugs found in the West Wing.

"They've convinced themselves it had to be me," he said. "I have been clean and sober since June of 2019 and I have not touched a drop of alcohol or a drug and I'm incredibly proud of that. And why would you bring cocaine to the White House? Why would I bring it to the White House and stick it into a cubby outside the situation room in the West Wing?"

The Biden crime family's legal troubles are well known. Hunter was convicted by a Delaware jury in June 2024 for illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm while strung out on drugs - charges directly related to his well-documented substance abuse problems. In a brazen display of the two-tiered justice system, Joe Biden immediately pardoned his corrupt son, proving once again that Democrats believe they're above the law.

