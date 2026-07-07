"F**k The USA": Professor Delights Chicago Crowd With Anti-American And Anti-Border Rant

Authored by Jonathan Turley via jonathanturley.org,

I have previously written about the "radical chic" in higher education of faculty members who espouse extremist views in departments purged of conservative, libertarian, or moderate voices. While it is virtually impossible to get departments to seriously consider a mainstream conservative or libertarian, schools like Princeton eagerly hire professors such as Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, who recently delighted a Chicago audience with an unhinged rant against the United States and the concept of a nation-state.

Bill Ayers and Princeton's Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor appeared at a July 4th event and denounced the country and its anniversary.

Taylor thrilled the crowd by recounting her disgust that a woman gave her child an American flag at the airport. She credited herself by not instantly burning it, but went on to denounce the country and credited the audience for its "F**k the U.S." attitude.

Notably, Taylor suggested that only fools rally behind the flag or the notion of a nation-state. She clearly believes not just in open borders but rejects the very concept of borders. She repeatedly declared that "borders kill" and suggested that patriotic people are simply dupes.

Bill Ayers is a former professor and one of the founders of the domestic terrorist organization, the Weather Underground. His wife, Bernardine Dohrn, was also a member of the group, and both were fugitives for several years. Dohrn is also a professor who has taught at Northwestern University School of Law.

Taylor is a Professor in the Department of African-American Studies at Princeton University. She writes for the New Yorker.

In the Chicago event, Taylor called on others to reject "the idea of loving a nation state, which is what patriotism is." She repeatedly returned to the theme that borders are "deadly" and "borders kill people." She explained that we have to erase any borders because they are "a tool of death and destruction."

Furthermore, she emphasized that the very concept of a nation-state should be the "object of political struggle."

This reflects the level of intellectual rigor in departments like the one at Princeton. Her writings have been honored by the Marguerite Casey Foundation and Group Health Foundation, the Organization of American Historians, and the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation (which gave her a fellowship).

On one level, the erasure of borders could be viewed as the "withering away of the state" espoused by Friedrich Engels and later by Vladimir Lenin. However, it reads more like the jargonistic narrative common in higher education, where radicals espouse such views without serious challenge from their colleagues.

Even European states that once allowed expanded undocumented migration are now struggling to reverse course due to the high social and security costs. However, academics such as Taylor tell students that we can eradicate any nation-states and live without borders. While most people would expect such views to be espoused by raving lunatics on the subway, Princeton made her a chair professor as the Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies.

Her writings are celebrated for her combination of socialism and identity politics. The gushing articles even include praise for her use of emojis. ("All those cry-laughing yellow orbs betrayed a critic with a sense of humor.").

Few colleagues or critics feel comfortable noting that views like the eradication of the nation-state or erasure of borders are little more than unsupported, jargon-saturated tripe. There is no effort to push her on what happens to an economy without borders where the country (or whatever will replace the nation-state) is responsible for supporting millions of immigrants.

When you hear young socialists in the Mamdani Administration (including Mamdani himself) speaking of "seizing the means of production," it is the result of college classes taught by figures like Taylor, who offer little more than shallow sound bites and slogans. They have been told that socialism is a successful economic model despite its utter failure historically. It is a fable told by the uninformed to the unquestioning: unicorn economics, eagerly embraced like a bedtime story.

The alternative is what I have called the "liberty-enhancing economy" that the Framers embraced. The combination of political and economic freedom made this republic the greatest engine of prosperity and human rights in history. That does not mean that we do not have difficult economic and social problems. However, the suggestion that we should embrace socialism and erase borders is properly viewed as perfectly bonkers ... outside of higher education.

Jonathan Turley is a law professor and the New York Times best-selling author of "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution."