"Flip The Switch": NJ Republicans Launch Ad Blaming Democrats For Power Bill Crisis 

With Election Day in New Jersey ten days away, early in-person voting begins today. The New Jersey governor's race between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli is tighter than ever.

On Friday, President Trump spoke for about ten minutes via a tele-rally for Ciattarelli, saying, "Mikie, as they call her, the only thing she’s got is an unusual name. Other than that, she’s terrible," adding, "He’s running against a fake and corrupt radical left Democrat opponent who had lots of problems in school, lots of problems with honesty for a long time."

The latest Rutgers-Eagleton poll shows Sherrill at 50 percent and Ciattarelli at 45 percent. The 5-point spread has collapsed from the summer, when Sherrill held a 20-point lead.

With the final stretch underway, New Jersey Republican State Senator Michael Testa released a new political ad urging residents to "Vote Republican" to avoid a worsening power bill crisis driven by backfiring green energy policies amid rapid data center expansion.

Testa wrote on X:

Electricity prices are OUT OF CONTROL and leaving New Jerseyans HOT under the collar. Are you tired of getting burned by the New Jersey Democrats? Then it’s time to tell your friends and neighbors to flip the switch. VOTE Republican on Tuesday, November 4th!

It appears politicians are finally acknowledging the power bill crisis spreading across the Mid-Atlantic, fueled by backfiring green mandates and soaring electricity demand from data centers. Energy affordability has rapidly become a defining kitchen-table issue.

Just remember.

The battle to control the narrative on the power bill crisis is underway.

