The Flood Of Stunning New Evidence That J6 Was A Fedsurrection Can't Be Ignored

Authored by Victoria Taft via PJ Media,

Like many of you, after the initial shock wore off, it became quite clear that something nefarious was behind the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol Complex. Things were too pat. Narratives were set and eagerly parroted by the media within hours. Buses filled with non-MAGA people were reported and verified by congressional reps. And there were "bombs" found at the Democratic National Committee and later at a club near the RNC. Impeachment talk was openly discussed.

Suddenly, questioning the obviously hinky 2020 election was a criminal act against democracy. Trump must go to jail, the left said. And then they went about making that happen. A Hollywood producer soon was under contract to produce Congress's January 6, The Movie! where no exculpatory information was allowed.

The word "insurrection" became quickly affixed to all news stories, though no one knew what really happened. President Donald Trump's slow response in urging people to go home was seen as an admission of something nefarious. And his words spoken at the Ellipse were clipped, taken out of context, and all exculpatory words he spoke were mysteriously left out of the discussion.

And the fix is still in. On Sunday, two executives at the BBC resigned in disgrace after the popular British news program Panorama was caught making egregious edits in Trump's speech to make him sound like he was encouraging a run on the Capitol Building.

🚨HOLY SHlT! It's being reported that according to a whistleblower memo that the BBC had DOCTORED Trump's Jan. 6 speech.



This is how they started the "Trump incited a riot" narrative.



The Fedsurrectionists need to be ARRESTED and IMPRISONED!

Someone, many someones, flooded the zone with quickly buttoned-up narratives that didn't fit with anything that had happened on the right before. It looked like an Antifa free-for-all, which we'd seen hundreds of times before. This time, however, we were led to believe that Antifa had miraculously missed its first riot in D.C. in years.

We know better, however.

New York City Antifa member Talia Jane Ben Ora was at Jan. 6 in a MAGA costume. She was never charged with any crimes that day.

Four people, all MAGA supporters, died that day. Ashli Babbitt was shot to death, and Rosanne Boyland was overcome by chemical spray and, according to witnesses, was beaten by a female police officer as she lay unconscious on the ground. Two other men were overcome by the chemicals and pepper spray eagerly shot into the crowd by police and suffered a stroke and a heart attack.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the next day of a stroke.

The media and congressional leaders lied about all of it.

And if all that wasn't your red pill moment, sit down because you may go from red to black pill by the end of this story.

A flood of new information has come out in the last few days, thanks in large part to The Blaze, but also another source who has been parsing video evidence from January 6 for years. Both have taken their findings to DOJ officials but have not made this information public. Catherine gave us a brief overview when the story broke, but now we have more information.

It's now believed that the person who planted the apparent dummy pipe bombs outside the DNC and a club near the RNC is a former Capitol Police officer.

Gee, why would a Capitol Police officer be planting dummy bombs that were miraculously found moments before the timer "would go off" at the time Congress was set to confirm the Electoral College votes? The effort waylaid an audit that Sen. Ted Cruz was set to request.

The publication reported that the former officer, Shauni Kerkhoff, produced a 94% match with a gait computer program used by federal investigators. The former Capitol Police officer is also a former professional soccer player who suffered a career-ending injury and had surgery that left her with a permanent, mild limp, which shows up in the J6 bomber video released by the FBI. The publication said that Kerkhoff's gait matches the video obtained of her at work at the Capitol.

Kerkhoff served as a training officer in less lethal weapons and had access to training objects, which included dummy pipe bombs.

On January 6, Kerkhoff is seen at the Capitol Building firing volleys of less-than-lethal ordnance at protesters. She testified in federal court against people at the Capitol on January 6. Six months later, she left to take a job at... the CIA, in campus security.

Kerkhoff appeared to be a suspect early on, but for whatever reason, the investigation into the J6 pipe bomber case went cold for years until the Trump 47 administration dug into it.

The Blaze reported that former FBI whistleblower, Kyle Seraphin, "realized Friday that he was doing surveillance next door to the woman now suspected of being the Jan. 6 pipe bomber." [emphasis added]

“The FBI put us one door away from the pipe bomber within days of January 6, and we were deliberately pulled away for no logical or logically investigative reason,” Seraphin told Blaze News Friday. “And everything about that tells me that they were involved in a cover-up and have been since day one. [...] “There’s a personal reaction to it, which is the complete vindication that the things I’ve been saying and my recollection of being briefed on this stuff has been accurate for years and I’ve never changed my tune,” he said.

On January 6, Nancy Pelosi, who admitted to her daughter, the documentary filmmaker, who was following her mother around that day, that she should have had more security at the Capitol. She turned down the National Guard that Donald Trump requested.

Pelosi's friend, Aaron Black, who worked with Lisa Fithian to create Occupy Wall Street, yet another leftist information operation, is alleged to have been photographed at the Capitol melee on January 6.

After the protesters and rioters were chased out of the Capitol, Pelosi called for Capitol Police Chief Stephen Sund's resignation, claiming he had never spoken with her about the issues that day. He claims to have spoken with her three times during the breach.

It could be that Pelosi was setting him and everyone else up for her infamous wrap-up smear.

The objective was to imprison Donald Trump and to make him and MAGA radioactive forever.

When Trump announced for the 2024 election, within weeks, the Get Trump lawfare pogrom began.

The details we're learning about this case make you shudder. Calling it "worse than Watergate" doesn't quite capture the treachery.