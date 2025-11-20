Florida Dem. Rep. Indicted On $5 Million FEMA Money-Laundering Scheme, Faces Up To 53 Years In Prison

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) is facing suspension from Congress and up to 53 years in prison after being indicted on federal charges for stealing $5 million in FEMA disaster relief funds.

The funds were allegedly overpayments to Trinity Health Care Services, a family-run company she previously led, which had a state contract for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

McCormick allegedly laundered the proceeds to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

Prosecutors claim she and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, conspired to funnel the money through multiple accounts and used it for campaign contributions and personal benefit.

She faces additional charges along with her tax preparer for allegedly filing a false federal tax return by inflating deductions and charitable contributions.

If convicted, she could face up to 53 years in prison.

“Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

“No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.”

Republican Rep. Greg Steube, a fellow Floridian, stated Thursday that he will file a resolution to expel McCormick later today. In response to her indictment Wednesday night, Steube had initially indicated he would be moving to censure her.

“On second thought, I have decided to skip censure and move straight to expulsion,” the Republican posted on X, Thursday morning.

“Defrauding the federal government and disaster victims of $5 million is an automatic disqualifier from serving in elected office,” he added.

"Cherfilus-McCormick needs to be swiftly removed from the House before she can inflict any more harm on Congress, her district, and the State of Florida. I’ll be filing the resolution today. If she refuses to resign and save Congress the embarrassment of having to expel her, I will bring this resolution to the floor for a vote."

Cherfilus-McCormick, who has been under House Ethics Committee investigation since 2023, denies the charges, calling the indictment “unjust” and “baseless,” and has pledged to fight the allegations in court.

Cherfilus-McCormick is the third Democrat member of Congress to be under current federal indictment.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were indicted in May 2024 on federal charges including bribery, money laundering, conspiracy, and acting as agents of foreign principals.

The charges stem from allegations that between December 2014 and November 2021, the couple accepted approximately $600,000 in bribes from an oil and gas company controlled by the government of Azerbaijan and a bank headquartered in Mexico City.

These payments were allegedly funneled through sham consulting contracts to shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar, who performed little to no legitimate work.

The indictment includes multiple counts such as conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services wire fraud, violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and money laundering, with potential penalties totaling up to 204 years in prison if convicted.

Cuellar, who denies any wrongdoing, continues to serve in Congress and is running for re-election.

LaMonica McIver (N.J.) was indicted in June for allegedly interfering with federal officers during a scuffle outside an immigration detention facility in Newark on May 9.

An online video shows McIver, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, screaming at law enforcement officers as they tried to break through their blockade, throwing punches and shoving the officers as they tried to regain control.

US Attorney Alina Habba announced on X that a Newark federal grand jury had returned a three-count indictment charging McIver with “forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers.”

A federal judge last week dismissed McIver’s bid to have the federal charges dismissed, rejecting her claims that she was conducting congressional oversight and is just the victim of selective prosecution.

“Defendant has not met her burden of establishing that her predominant purpose in physically opposing the Mayor’s arrest was to conduct oversight or gather information for a legislative purpose. No genuine legislative purpose was advanced by Defendant’s alleged conduct,” U.S. District Court Judge Jamel K. Semper wrote.

The N.J Democrat faces up to 17 years in prison for her aggressive conduct.