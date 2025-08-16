Florida Highway Horror: Migrant Truck Driver Leaves 3 Americans Dead Amid CDL Crisis

Submitted by American Truckers United,

In yet another tragic incident underscoring the dangers on America's highways, a Punjabi migrant truck driver allegedly executed an illegal U-turn on Florida's Turnpike near Fort Pierce on August 12, resulting in a catastrophic collision that killed three innocent Americans. The semi-truck, attempting the prohibited maneuver in an "official use only" area, was struck by a minivan carrying a 30-year-old driver from Pompano Beach and his passengers—a 37-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man from Miami. All three perished, with two dying at the scene and the driver succumbing later in the hospital.

Video footage captured the horrifying moment, showing the 18-wheeler blocking lanes and causing the fatal impact. The driver, reportedly an Indian migrant suspected of being part of a California Eco-System that exploits cheap labor, walked away uninjured. This crash mirrors a disturbing trend we've repeatedly highlighted: untrained migrant drivers flooding U.S. highways, leading to preventable deaths.

As American Truckers United has warned in previous reports, the Biden-era surge in foreign and non-domiciled CDLs has turned interstates into killing fields . From the deadly pileups in Austin, Terrell, Thomasville, and Chattanooga involving suspected non-citizen truckers, to cargo thefts by "ghost carriers," these incidents are no coincidence. We've urged Transportation Secretary Duffy to ban CDLs issued to non-citizens and probe these threats, but inaction persists amid record migrant influxes into the industry.

This Florida tragedy, involving a California-based trucking profile from this cheap labor ecosystem, fits the exact mold: reckless actions by undertrained foreigners endangering American lives. Multilingual signs at Walmart and Amazon depots signal the scale, yet mom-and-pop U.S. truckers face bankruptcy while migrants fuel fraud and fatalities."

For the edification of the group, here are the most common last names of trucking companies started since 2018. pic.twitter.com/IPz80w3H30 — may be danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) August 16, 2025

How many more Americans must die before we secure our highways? American Truckers United demands immediate federal intervention to halt this national security nightmare.

The American Trucking Industry has been gutted by unregulated immigration over the past five years. These “California ” drivers are part of an eco system that puts profit over safety. That puts greed before your family.



A system that not only doesn’t put Americans first but… pic.twitter.com/HZBXWg0eck — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) August 16, 2025

Time to demand action!