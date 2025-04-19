Florida Police Chief Wants To End Spring Break After Latest Round Of Mayhem

Panama City, Florida's top cop wants to end Spring Break in the panhandle city after successive years of gunfire-infused mayhem have left his police force and residents overwhelmed and fed up. “Panama City Beach can no longer be a Spring Break town. That time is over," wrote Chief JR Talamantez in an open letter posted to Facebook. "Every year we try to manage it, and every year it brings more challenges. I’m not willing to risk the safety of our city to hold onto something that no longer work.”

The city endured multiple shootings this year. On March 29, three people were wounded as afternoon gunfire erupted near the Sky Wheel at Pier Park, a shopping and entertainment complex:

On April 3, shots were fired in the parking lot of Hammerhead Fred's, a popular Cajun restaurant near the beach:

According to police, none of the shooters were collegians, but rather rival gang members who came from from Dothan, Alabama, about an hour-and-a-half north. Talamantez emphasized the distinction. "To the future doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers, and leaders who came here for a break, you’re appreciated. You made memories, enjoyed the beach, and showed respect...Most of you went home without problems, and that’s exactly how it should be," he wrote, before addressing "the ones who came here to bring trouble."

The three suspects in the March 29 Pier Park shooting in Panama City. A Tyshawn McKenzie was arrested in an April 3 shooting (via 13ABC)

After the second shooting, the city imposed a juvenile curfew between 8am and 5pm, and police set up checkpoints to root out guns and drugs. Face masks were also restricted. Talamantez says none of that is enough to stem the tide of trouble-makers: "Panama City Beach is a safe, family-focused community. We’ve worked too hard to build that, and I won’t let a group of criminals destroy it.

Panama City is among many beach destinations that are contending with perennial Spring Break chaos and bloodshed. Starting in 2024, Miami Beach implemented a variety of tactics, including South Beach parking lot and garage closures, beach access restrictions and security checkpoints.

Better days in Panama City: In 2009, Spring Breakers play "Rage Ball" on the beach behind Sharky's (Northwest Florida Daily News)

While some media outlets are reporting the Spring Break ban is a done deal in Panama City, Talamantez was merely advocating for the change -- one that could obviously have a large financial impact. In his post, chief announced his intention to hold discussions with city leaders and public stakeholders about how Spring Break should be managed in the future. He stopped short of putting forth any specific proposals of his own, but emphasized that the sitution is unfair to his department: "Our law enforcement officers should not be expected to shoulder the burden of an event that no longer aligns with the values or vision of this community."