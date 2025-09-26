Florida Teen Reported Shot, Kidnapped By '4 Hispanics' - May Have Been Wearing MAGA Hat

A story is developing out of Marion County, North Central Florida, where a 17-year-old boy named Caden Speight, who was allegedly wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, went missing Thursday after reportedly being shot and abducted by "Hispanics in a light-colored van," according to local media.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide Amber Alert on Thursday for Speight, who was reportedly shot and abducted by "four unknown males, possibly Hispanic" in Dunnellon, Marion County, about 80 miles northwest of Orlando. Police have found Speight's truck but have not yet located him.

According to local media outlet 352today:

Investigators say he may be traveling with four unknown males, possibly Hispanic, in a light-colored van. Local reporting adds he may have been wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat at the time of disappearance.

Another local outlet, WCJB, cited a Facebook post from Speight's family that included a message from Caden: "I need help. Four Hispanics in a white van, one driver. I'm shot."

The question becomes whether this is a cartel-style abduction... Remember, certain cartels have been designated foreign terrorist organizations.