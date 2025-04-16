To Fly, You'll Soon Need A REAL ID: What To Know

Authored by Arjun Singh via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

On May 7, 2025, millions of Americans will be unable to use their government-issued photo identification—usually, a driver’s license—to board a domestic flight, enter a federal government building, or visit a nuclear power plant. It is part of a plan enacted by Congress 20 years ago that is finally coming to fruition.

Passengers pass through O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on July 3, 2024. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“REAL ID” is a term coined by the REAL ID Act of 2005. The law was passed a few years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, in response to security concerns about the identities of people visiting possible terrorist targets.

Many of the 9/11 terrorists used loopholes to obtain IDs before boarding the passenger planes they then hijacked and crashed into buildings.

A REAL ID is issued by a state after a more thorough check of a person’s identity. Applicants for a REAL ID must provide proof of lawful status in the United States. A REAL ID is distinguished from a regular driver’s license by the presence of either a black or gold star in the top corner of the card.

For Americans, REAL IDs will be most important for boarding flights. Beginning on May 7, 2025, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will accept only state IDs that are either REAL IDs or REAL ID-compliant documents. Many Americans without a REAL ID, hence, will be unable to travel by air.

Here is some more information about the plan.

Obtaining a REAL ID or Alternatives

All U.S. citizens eligible for state ID cards are also eligible for REAL IDs. Foreign nationals, by contrast, may be eligible for REAL IDs, depending on the type of immigration status they have in the United States.

The application process for a REAL ID varies from state to state. However, applicants usually must go to a state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office or the equivalent, as when applying for a driver’s license. Ahead of the May 7 deadline, some state DMV offices are offering special REAL ID appointments to help convert existing IDs to REAL IDs.

Applying for a REAL ID requires proof of U.S. citizenship (e.g., a birth certificate, a naturalization/citizenship certificate, an unexpired passport, a passport card, or a consular report of birth abroad).

Foreign nationals will likely need to provide their passports and evidence of lawful status in the United States, such as a permanent resident card (i.e., a “green card”), visa sticker in their passport, or other documentation issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), such as an I-94 record of admission or I-797A Notice of Approval.

The length of a REAL ID’s validity for a foreign national may be limited by the length of the authorized stay in the United States, requiring more frequent reapplication. Tourists visiting on B-1/B-2 status are ineligible for REAL IDs.

Additionally, anyone applying for a REAL ID will need to present an original Social Security card issued by the Social Security Administration or alternative documents that show his or her Social Security number (e.g., a W-2 form). Moreover, he or she will need to provide at least two proofs of an address in that state or jurisdiction. Acceptable proofs may vary from state to state.

Most REAL IDs will be driver’s licenses or state-issued ID cards for nondrivers. Because of the citizenship verification requirements, REAL IDs will likely cost more to obtain than regular driver’s licenses or state IDs. Non-REAL IDs may still be issued by states and recognized by them, but will be invalid for federal purposes after May 7 and will likely contain a notation reading “Not Valid for Federal Purposes” on the plastic card.

If someone does not have a REAL ID, or does not wish to obtain it, there are other acceptable forms of identification that person may use to board domestic flights. These are known as “REAL ID-compliant” documents. They include unexpired U.S. passports and passport cards, enhanced driver’s licenses issued by some states, foreign passports, Trusted Traveler Program cards (e.g., Global Entry), and Tribal ID cards, among others.

A REAL ID alone is not enough to fly internationally; a passport booklet will still be required.

It is unclear whether mobile driver’s licenses, which are digital certificates that can be downloaded to the Apple Wallet and Google Wallet programs, will be accepted for REAL ID purposes.

Some states, such as Georgia and California, allow people to download mobile licenses in addition to their physical cards and use them interchangeably. As of November 2024, states can seek waivers to have their mobile driver’s licenses recognized for REAL ID purposes, although DHS has not yet published the list of states that have been granted waivers, if any.

Illegal Immigrants

Beyond bureaucracy and higher fees, U.S. citizens and lawfully present foreign nationals are likely to face minimal difficulties with the REAL ID program. Most illegal immigrants, by contrast, will not be eligible for the program.

Any foreign national who entered the United States without inspection, or who was lawfully admitted but remained beyond the expiry of his or her stay (without applying for a new status or seeking asylum), will not be able to obtain a REAL ID, which requires proof of valid lawful status. Without REAL IDs, these persons will be unable to fly in the domestic United States or enter federal facilities.

Many states, particularly those led by the Democratic Party or progressive politicians, issue identification documents to illegal immigrants that are nearly indistinguishable from those issued to U.S. citizens. REAL ID, however, will create some distinction between them, which could be the basis for immigration enforcement actions.

As a result, many states will continue to issue IDs that are “Not Valid for Federal Purposes,” which illegal immigrants and U.S. citizens alike may obtain for daily use. Additionally, some municipalities, such as New York City, now issue ID cards to all persons regardless of their lawful status in the country.

However, there are two exceptions.

Recipients of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are classes of illegal immigrants who are specifically eligible for REAL IDs. Section 202 of the REAL ID Act specifically allows for REAL IDs for persons with “approved deferred action,” which DHS has confirmed will apply after May 7. However, should a person’s TPS or DACA status be terminated, his or her REAL ID may likewise become invalid, rendering that person ineligible.

Domestic Opposition

The REAL ID Act initially required all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories to comply with federal requirements by May 11, 2008. However, opposition from states delayed implementation. Many did not wish to harmonize their ID processes with the program, seeing it as an additional burden.

Eventually, most complied, and by 2014, REAL ID enforcement was phased in incrementally at some federal facilities. Still, processing delays and the unwillingness of many Americans to change their IDs led the federal government to extend the deadline multiple times, with three extensions during the COVID-19 pandemic alone.

The Trump administration has decided to implement the program in full on the May 7 deadline, which accords with its policy goal of removing illegal immigrants from the United States and excluding them from domestic benefits.

“REAL ID is coming ... and so is your existential crisis,” the TSA wrote on social media platform X. “You know that flimsy driver’s license you’ve been carrying? You’re going to need to upgrade it to a REAL ID by May 7.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced her commitment to the program.

“These IDs keep our country safe because they help prevent fraud and enhance security,” she said in a video message about the REAL ID program posted on X. “Please do your part to protect our country.”

Some libertarian politicians (including Republicans), who oppose what they call “government overreach,” have voiced opposition to the REAL ID program, citing the risk of government surveillance of Americans.

“Real ID isn’t needed and won’t stop terrorists from hijacking planes,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) wrote in a statement on X.

“Most of the 9/11 hijackers held Saudi, [United Arab Emirates], Egyptian, or Lebanese passports. Real ID is a national standard and database of IDs that is primarily a tool for control of Americans. Trump shouldn’t enforce it.”

Others, such as airport authorities, have warned that the inconvenience of obtaining a REAL ID and non-compliance will lead to travel delays, long lines, and angry passengers at airports.

“Avoid last-minute travel chaos — REAL ID deadline goes into effect May 7,” the San Diego International Airport authority wrote on X.