Former Biden J6 Prosecutor's ActBlue-Funded Firm Sues To Stop Trump's UFC White House Event

A federal lawsuit filed over the weekend seeks to halt the UFC "Freedom 250" event scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn. The suit was brought by the Public Integrity Project - which is funded in part by ActBlue - on behalf of two Virginia residents and targets the Department of the Interior and National Park Service.

Brendan Ballou, founder and CEO of the Public Integrity Project - and is perhaps most notably a former federal prosecutor who served in the Department of Justice during the Biden administration. He worked in the Antitrust Division as Special Counsel for Private Equity and was detailed for two years to the team prosecuting January 6 Capitol rioters. He resigned from DOJ after President Trump issued pardons for many January 6 defendants in January 2025.

The complaint alleges the event violates federal regulations by staging a private sporting event on federal parkland (generally prohibited by National Park Service rules), constructing a large temporary structure ("the claw") without required congressional approval, and failing to conduct an environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), ESPN reports.

The plaintiffs argue the event is a private commercial venture benefiting UFC, Dana White, and President Trump (including through sponsorship packages reportedly priced at $1–1.5 million and potential promotional value), rather than a legitimate government-sponsored semiquincentennial celebration. They are seeking an emergency preliminary injunction.

Ballou has described the event as "a profound misuse of our sacred national monuments for private gain" and a "deeply corrupt scheme."

Also Biden folks...

The people that are upset about the UFC match on the White House lawn and say it demeans the White House were ecstatic about this trans-stripper on the White House lawn... Let that sink in... pic.twitter.com/tpAGvLYEqd — The Magatarian AKA Billy C (@WildbillPH) June 4, 2026

PIP

The Public Integrity Project is a relatively new public-interest law firm Ballou founded in January 2026 after leaving government. It describes its mission as raising the legal and reputational cost of corruption. The organization has far-left affiliations (including figures such as former Sen. Russ Feingold) and solicits donations through ActBlue. It has filed other lawsuits challenging Trump administration actions since its formation.

The legal claims rest on standard administrative and environmental law arguments about permitting, construction on federal land, and procedural requirements. Similar procedural challenges to events or construction on federal property have been filed against multiple administrations. Whether this suit succeeds will depend on the court's rulings on standing and the merits of the regulatory claims.

The UFC event is set for June 14, coinciding with President Trump's 80th birthday and America 250 commemorations. A ruling on the emergency injunction request is expected this week.

President Camacho wouldn't stand for this...